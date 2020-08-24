Sunday would have been the late Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Monday has been designated, sometimes formally, sometimes not, as Kobe Bryant Day in recognition of Bryant’s two jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Over the two days, especially if you watch WNBA games, you will hear many comments about how Bryant was an advocate for women’s basketball.

The basic story is well-known. Since retiring, Bryant had been active in promoting women’s basketball as a way of supporting his daughters, especially his eldest daughter Gianna (Gigi), age 13, who died along with Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.

But Bryant’s support of women’s basketball went beyond coaching his daughters’ games, taking them to games, and wearing WNBA shirts. He became a mentor and supporter for other young girls playing basketball in southern California. One of those is a young lady who will likely become very familiar to Gamecock fans in the next couple of years.