South Carolina announced Thursday morning that team activities have been paused and tonight's game against Georgia has been postponed.

The release read:

Following the results of Wednesday's COVID-19 testing, South Carolina women's basketball has paused all team activities until further test results are received. As a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, Thursday's game against Georgia has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com (PDF).