GamecockCentral.com

It's not often that a student-athlete transfers from Clemson to South Carolina, but according to a report on Twitter, that's exactly what's happening.

Clemson senior wing Nelly Perry will transfer to Dawn Staley's women's basketball program, according to a Tweet from Perry's former club team the PF Stars Elite.

Perry will join the program as an immediately eligible graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-10 Camden, N.J. native was the Tigers leader in points (12.7) and assists (2.9) per game as a junior during the 2016-17 season.

Perry sat out all of last season with an injury and will apparently transfer after Clemson fired head coach Audra Smith.



