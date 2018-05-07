GamecockCentral.com

WBB: Gamecocks add transfer from... Clemson?
It's not often that a student-athlete transfers from Clemson to South Carolina, but according to a report on Twitter, that's exactly what's happening.
Clemson senior wing Nelly Perry will transfer to Dawn Staley's women's basketball program, according to a Tweet from Perry's former club team the PF Stars Elite.
Perry will join the program as an immediately eligible graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
The 5-foot-10 Camden, N.J. native was the Tigers leader in points (12.7) and assists (2.9) per game as a junior during the 2016-17 season.
Perry sat out all of last season with an injury and will apparently transfer after Clemson fired head coach Audra Smith.
Congratulations to #StarsAlum @nelly_perry on her Commitment and Signing to @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley!! @SEC Bound #Another1#StarsPride #StarsElite #StarsProducts #StarsFamily #StarPower #HomeMade pic.twitter.com/MiVHFwoDot— PF STARS ELITE (@ThePFStars) May 7, 2018