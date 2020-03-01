That was how the whole game went for the Gamecocks. They never got one of the big runs that have been their calling card this season. The Aggies largely kept the Gamecocks from doing what they normally want to: they kept the Gamecocks off the offensive glass (just 13 offensive rebounds and an 18-15 advantage in second chance points), they held their own in the paint (even at 30 points in the paint each), and they limited transition opportunities (even at eight points each). Yet the Gamecocks managed to keep adding a little more to their lead while never letting the Aggies get any sort of momentum.

“Once she scored our first nine, I was like, she’s got it going on, let’s try to get her as many touches as possible,” Dawn Staley said.

“I just went out with the same mindset I brought every game and my teammates were finding me,” Herbert Harrigan said.

South Carolina started slowly - except for Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She scored South Carolina’s first 13 points, and had 15 of South Carolina’s 19 first quarter points, outscoring Texas A&M (12) by herself.

“They slowed the defensive side of the ball down,” Staley said. “They got back in their matchup and stuck with it and we really couldn’t open the game up by pushing the ball down the floor. We couldn’t hit outside shots to open it up.”

South Carolina made a point to get the ball inside to Aliyah Boston in the second quarter, with mixed results, but it was enough to push the Gamecocks lead at halftime to 31-22. South Carolina held Texas A&M to just 5-18 shooting with four turnovers in the third quarter. As a result, they got their transition game going, taking advantage of a Texas A&M team that was sometimes slow getting back on defense.

The stifling defense continued into the fourth quarter, and South Carolina was content to work late into the shot clock to shorten the game. Texas A&M shot just 28.4 percent for the game, its worst shooting percentage of the season.

“It’s really hard to beat the number one team when you’re shooting below a certain percentage,” Kayla Wells said. “I felt like our defense was really good, but we didn’t shoot the ball well.”

Texas A&M’s leading scorer Chennedy Carter did not start, and did not enter the game until 3:28 left in the first quarter. Texas A&M coach Gary Blair wanted to make sure the Aggies got other players involved early instead of standing around watching Carter. When she did come in, Carter got her points, scoring 12, but for the most part South Carolina handled her well. Carter shot just 6-19 with three turnovers, and South Carolina repeatedly went at her on defense, taking advantage of her inconsistent effort.

Herbert Harrigan finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. She hit the Gamecocks’ only three-pointer, and her “Mad KiKi” persona was on full display. She even got lectured by an official for flexing after a blocked shot.

Boston chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds for her twelfth double-double of the season. Tyasha Harris shot poorly, but had nine points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

South Carolina finishes the season 16-0 in the SEC. South Carolina also finished 16-0 in 2016. That team finished the regular season 28-1. The 29 wins are a program record for regular season wins.

“They’re good. After playing 30 games, you are who you are, and this team is good,” Staley said. “We’ve been tested throughout this entire season. They’ve passed the test and they are good no doubt about it.”

Notes:

South Carolina set a new program record with its 23rd straight win. … Elysa Wesolek and Olivia Thompson checked in late, so that Herbert Harrigan and Harris could exit to a standing ovation. … The Aggies had a 17-12 advantage in bench points, thanks to Carter coming off the bench. … Zia Cooke struggled with her shot but played tough defense on Carter. Cooke finished with five points, her lowest scoring SEC game of the season. … Gary Blair called Boston the “Moses Malone of women’s basketball.” Asked about the comparison, Staley said, “I think she sweats like him.” … Wells led Texas A&M with 15 points. … Before he left the postgame press conference, Blair, who earlier asked his own players a question, paused and said, “You know, Dawn’s even in the National Anthem. I just realized that standing here.” … Announced attendance was 18,000, the sixth sellout in Colonial Life Arena history, and the first time South Carolina has had two sellouts in one season. That brings South Carolina’s season total for attendance to a nation’s best 183,272, an average of 12,218 per game. … South Carolina’s next game will be at noon Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The opponent will be the winner of Thursday’s 8/9 game between Alabama and Georgia.