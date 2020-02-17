South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt from the opening tip and cruised to a 95-44 win.

South Carolina sprinted out to a 9-2 lead and Vanderbilt called timeout just 2:35 into the game. The Commodores responded with an 8-4 spurt, and for a minute or two, it looked like they might give South Carolina a game. Hope was fleeting, and South Carolina scored the final 17 points of the first quarter to lead by 20.

It ended up being a 28-2 Gamecock run during which the Commodores shot 1-14 (Mariella Fasoula had the only basket) and the Gamecocks shot 10-15. The lead grew to 30 in the second quarter, 40 in the third quarter, and barely topped 50 in the fourth, after the Gamecocks emptied the bench.

South Carolina shot 51 percent for the game, including 32 percent from three. South Carolina held Vanderbilt to just 28 percent shooting, was plus-19 rebounding, and turned the ball over just 10 times, while getting 15 points off 15 Vanderbilt turnovers.

South Carolina had the luxury of resting its starters for much of the second half. None of the starters played more than Brea Beal’s 22 minutes. South Carolina was also able to play Laeticia Amihere 14 minutes, valuable playing time as she shakes off the rust from her week with Team Canada.

With the win, South Carolina’s magic number is now two. They need just two more wins to clinch the SEC regular season championship for the fifth time in program history, and first since 2017. The Gamecocks will have a chance to do that before the end of the week, with LSU and a visit to Kentucky up next. A third win would clinch the title outright.



