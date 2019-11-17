The 35 points is the third most South Carolina has ever scored in a quarter (it had 36 in the third against Alabama State this season and 37 against St Peter's in 2016). The three points is tied for the fewest allowed (Belmont in 2019 and Savannah State in 2017). The 1-18 shooting (5.6%) is tied for the worst shooting quarter (College of Charleston in 2017). The +32 is the largest scoring margin in a quarter.

The first quarter was about as dominant of a quarter as a team can have, and it was twenty seconds away from being as near perfection. South Carolina outscored App State 35-3 and held App State to 1-18 shooting. The only basket came with 20 seconds left when Lainey Gosnell was left open and made a three-pointer.

“We were sharing the basketball and everybody got to shoot the ball,” Dawn Staley said. “We kept the defense engaged. They had to play all five players on the floor because we were sharing.”

Staley said going into the game that she wanted to the Gamecocks put together all four quarters. She felt they were getting early leads and then coasting to the end instead of continuing to be aggressive. The Gamecocks won the second quarter 18-6, not nearly as awe-inspiring, but still pretty dominant.

On the other hand, the third quarter was exactly what Staley did not want to see, and what will give her something to be upset about in practice this week. Appalachian State shot 50 percent from the floor, outrebounded South Carolina by two, and won the quarter 21-19. It continued into the fourth quarter, which ended in a 20-20 tie.

“You’re executing from a defensive standpoint and it feels good and then you have halftime,” Staley said. “You want that to continue, and when it doesn’t then you have lessons that you have to teach them. (Appalachian State) won the third and fourth quarters. That’s something that is eye-opening.”

“It’s just mental breakdowns,” Staley continued. “We didn’t execute our defensive plan.”

Six Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She scored a season-high 21 points, but she was more impressive for her hustle and effort, something Staley has occasionally questioned in the past. On one possession in the second quarter, up 41 points, Herbert Harrigan twice dove out of bounds for a loose ball to save the possession. She finished with six rebounds, four blocks, three steals, and two assists.

“She played tremendous,” Appalachian State’s Angel Elderkin said. “She hit some mid-range shots that were really difficult and she was great today.”

Destanni Henderson added 16 off the bench, and Aliyah Boston had her second career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Boston, who struggled earlier in the year finishing at the rim, was a perfect 6-6 from the floor while also adding three assists.

“We were just really intense and kept the pressure on them. That led to great offensive flow,” Boston said. “We do a great job of communicating on the defensive end and that makes everything easier.”

Tyasha Harris had 11 points and four assists in just 21 minutes. Freshman Brea Beal broke out of her offensive slump for a strong all-around game. She had a career-high 10 points, nine rebounds (after grabbing ten in each of the last two games), four assists and two blocks.

Notes:

Forward Laeticia Amihere was not with the team. She is in Edmonton with Team Canada for the FIBA Pre-Qualifying Tournament. … Appalachian State’s Bayley Plummer entered the day averaging 15 rebounds per game. She was held to just six before fouling out in 24 minutes. … Zia Cooke only had seven points, but she also had three assists and two rebounds and was efficient. … South Carolina had 17 blocked shots to set a new school record, led by four apiece from Victaria Saxton, Boston and Herbert Harrigan. Saxton also had 10 points and six rebounds. … Appalachian State did not score consecutive baskets until the 6:10 mark of the third quarter. … Ashley Polacek led the Mountaineers with 13 points. Gosnell finished with 12. … Announced attendance was 10,498. … South Carolina’s next game is Thursday against USC Upstate.