WBB: Gamecocks Dominate SEC Preseason Awards

South Carolina was picked to win the SEC in the preseason awards released Tuesday. Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named preseason All-SEC.

It is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that South Carolina has been the preseason pick to win the conference. South Carolina has won the league five times during that span, and hasn’t finished lower than second since 2012-13.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard was named preseason player of the year. She is the two-time reigning player of the year and is seeking to join A’ja Wilson as the only three-time player of the year. Howard, Khayla Pointer, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, and Zia Cooke are returning first team All-SEC performers.