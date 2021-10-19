WBB: Gamecocks Dominate SEC Preseason Awards
South Carolina was picked to win the SEC in the preseason awards released Tuesday. Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were also named preseason All-SEC.
It is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that South Carolina has been the preseason pick to win the conference. South Carolina has won the league five times during that span, and hasn’t finished lower than second since 2012-13.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard was named preseason player of the year. She is the two-time reigning player of the year and is seeking to join A’ja Wilson as the only three-time player of the year. Howard, Khayla Pointer, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, and Zia Cooke are returning first team All-SEC performers.
2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll
Order of finish:
1. South Carolina
2. Tennessee
3. Texas A&M
4. Kentucky
5. Georgia
6. Arkansas
7. LSU
8. Ole Miss
9. Mississippi State
10. Alabama
11. Missouri
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Preseason Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Preseason All-SEC
Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)
Khayla Pointer (LSU)
Shakira Austin (Ole Miss)
Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
Zia Cooke (South Carolina)
I am one of the voters, and I am higher on Georgia than the other voters, apparently.
My submitted ballot was:
Order of Finish:
1. South Carolina
2. Georgia
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Texas A&M
6. Arkansas
7. Ole Miss
8. LSU
9. Missouri
10. Mississippi State
11. Alabama
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year:
Aliyah Boston
All-SEC team:
G Khayla Pointer (LSU)
G Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)
F Shakira Austin (Ole Miss)
F Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
C Jenna Staiti (Georgia)
----
