As the top overall seed, South Carolina would be matched with #7 NC State. They would be matched up in the Greenville region. UCLA, who was the nations last undefeated team, and Iowa round out the region. The other number one seeds were Baylor, Louisville, and Oregon.

The entire top 16 is:

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Louisville

4. Oregon

5. UConn

6. Stanford

7. NC State

8. Maryland

9. Oregon State

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Gonzaga

13. Arizona

14. Depaul

15. Iowa

16. Northwestern

The seeds are considered a “snapshot,” and reflect the seeding at this point in time, not rankings that teams will build on going forward.

South Carolina has the most impressive resume in the country, with seven wins over ranked opponents and 10 wins over RPI top 50 teams. South Carolina is second in the RPI with a strength of schedule ranked 14. South Carolina is ranked #1 in the AP poll and #2 in the Coaches’ poll.

Tennessee has played two of the other top contenders, Stanford and Connecticut. The Lady Vols were blown out by the Cardinal 78-51 in December, and lost a hard fought game at Connecticut 60-45 last month. After the 69-48 loss to South Carolina Sunday, Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was asked to compare the three teams.

“Stylistically they’re different,” Harper said. “South Carolina has depth. They have great poise and athleticism. I think Stanford has depth. UConn has a lot of poise. South Carolina just has so many options offensively and defensively. I think they are going to give a lot of teams problems.”

SEC standings

South Carolina’s win over Tennessee put the Gamecocks in firm control of the SEC race. The rest of the games Sunday helped even more. (Remember that the SEC does not break ties for the regular season championship, only for tournament seeding.) South Carolina now has wins over second place Mississippi State and third place Tennessee, and does not play either again this season. South Carolina is up a game on Mississippi State, who plays Georgia Monday night, and two games on Tennessee, eliminating the last team that controlled its own fate. Now all the other teams have to hope South Carolina slips up, and more than once.

“Obviously we thought this was a really big game,” Dawn Staley said.” We didn’t really pass that down to our players. It’s pressure enough for them to come out and continue to play the way that they have, but for us, you’ve got to continue to jockey. There are teams in which one loss, the picture looks a lot different than it does today.”

Staley may as well have been talking about Sunday’s results around the SEC. After the top three teams, there is a mess worthy of the SEC men’s standings, and injuries continue to be the dominant story. Texas A&M lost again to LSU, leaving both teams at 6-3 in the SEC. A&M’s Chennedy Carter is still out with a sprained ankle, and LSU lost Ayana Mitchell to a left knee injury that was initially severe enough that Mitchell left the court in a wheelchair. Playing without injured Rhyne Howard, Kentucky also dropped to 6-3 when it blew a fourth quarter lead and gave up a 25-5 run in a loss to lowly Florida. Arkansas was the only 6-3 team to win yesterday, but had to come back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit at Missouri, another inconsistent outing for a team that hasn’t been very consistent.