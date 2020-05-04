Dawn Staley used her birthday Monday to give women’s basketball fans a present, announcing that South Carolina and Oregon are finalizing a deal to open next season in Eugene.

Appearing on WIS Today, Staley emphasized that the contracts have not been signed, but, alluding to public comments made by Oregon’s Kelly Graves, believed that agreement is close enough to a done deal to announce it.

South Carolina and Oregon are both scheduled to appear in the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in 2020, but the matchups for the tournament have not been announced. Apparently either worried the tournament may not be played or concerned they may not meet, South Carolina and Oregon decided to leave nothing to chance.

The Gamecocks and Ducks were the consensus two best teams in the country last season and appeared on a collision course to meet for the national championship. The Ducks were the preseason number one and had the Player of the Year in Sabrina Ionescu, but Staley grew frustrated as the year went on and the Ducks continued to get most of the attention despite the Gamecocks having the better record, better RPI, and holding the #1 ranking for 10 weeks, longer than any other team.