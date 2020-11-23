It’s been a long time since Destiny Littleton was on a basketball court, and even longer since she felt comfortable on one. She will finally get her chance this week. Littleton transferred to South Carolina in May of 2019. South Carolina hoped to have her available last year, but the NCAA denied her waiver. That turned out to be something of a blessing in disguise. Littleton suffered an ankle injury last fall, and since she wasn’t going to be eligible anyway, instead of trying to rush her rehab to get back, she elected to have surgery on both ankles to clear up nagging problems. The hope is that by fixing those issues, Littleton will be more like the player she was in high school, when she set the all-time scoring record in the state of California.

It’s been a long road to this point. Littleton signed with Texas in 2017 but played in just eight games as a freshman as she dealt with nagging injuries and struggled to figure out her role, ultimately taking a redshirt season. She got a full season in 2018-19, starting 12 games and averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. She also shot 32% from three, but still wasn’t happy with her role, saying she was “mentally shot.” South Carolina offered Littleton a fresh start, and she jumped at the chance. But first, there was the transfer year and the surgeries. Used to being a high-level athlete and playing basketball constantly, Littleton suddenly found herself confined to a wheelchair. She virtually had to learn to walk again, first in a pool, then a walking boot, and then finally normally. It was months before she could run and jump and shoot. Her conditioning was gone, and she has admitted she gained too much weight. And then, when she was finally back on her feet, the pandemic hit and she had to go home to San Diego to rehab.

Today marks the day that I’m officially 1 year post opt. There have been many ups and downs and covid tried putting a stop to my recovery but guess what 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/bfe23s6SMc — Destiny Littleton (@dstnylttltn24) November 6, 2020