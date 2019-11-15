SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

South Carolina picked up a commitment Friday night from guard Eniya Russell.

Russell is a 6-0 combo guard from Baltimore. Russell plays point guard in high school but has the size and skill set to play two guard as well. Russell is the 43rd-ranked overall player and 13th-ranked point guard. She will provide valuable depth at guard following the graduation of Tyasha Harris.

Russell also had Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Miami in her top five. She visited South Carolina the weekend of September 13 and hosted Dawn Staley in Baltimore on September 10.

Russell is the first member of the 2020 class to commit to South Carolina. South Carolina could add another commitment on Saturday, when point guard Diamond Johnson, ESPN’s sixth-ranked overall prospect, will announce her decision.