A year ago Maryland routed South Carolina in Columbia, punishing South Carolina inside and physically dominating a team that had been used to doing the dominating. Maryland had a nearly 2-1 rebounding margin, outrebounding South Carolina by 24 and embarrassed the Gamecocks at home. Relying heavily on a group of talented but untested freshmen playing their first road game and first tough opponent, a big challenge lay in front of South Carolina.

Instead, South Carolina came out and punched Maryland in the face, sending a signal that this is a new team. Aliyah Boston dominated the first quarter, scoring eight of South Carolina’s first ten points and blocking five shots. Boston wasn’t able to keep up that pace, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks, but the damage was done. She was able to forced missed shots by her mere presence, as Maryland players attempted awkward shots trying to avoid her. Maryland collapsed on Boston every time she got the ball, creating opportunities for other players.

Brea Beal was one of the beneficiaries. She was quiet in the exhibition and the season-opener, but she was more assertive Sunday. She grabbed ten rebounds and dished out four assists and repeatedly drew fouls, scoring all eight of her points from the stripe.

In a game controlled by both defenses, it didn’t take much to make game-changing run. A 6-0 run in the middle of the second quarter put the Gamecocks up 28-19. Then they scored the last four points of the first half and first four of the third quarter to take a 14-point lead. It was the largest lead of the game, as they were able to hold on for the rest of the game.

Emphasis on “hold on.” Both offenses sputtered miserably in the fourth quarter, combining to start 3-16. But South Carolina continued to grab rebounds, drawing fouls in the process. South Carolina went 24-30 from the line, compared to just 8-12 for Maryland. Those free throws kept South Carolina ahead despite poor shooting, allowing Maryland to pull within six at 52-46. Twice Beal drew a foul and made 1-2 free throws. Then Zia Cooke, who finished with 10 points, was fouled on a rebound and made both free throws. Ashley Owusu, who led Maryland with 17 points, made a layup, but Mikiah Herbert Harrigan answered with a layup. After Boston forced a pair of missed shots, Herbert Harrigan grabbed a defensive rebound. On the ensuing possession, Beal found Tyasha Harris open in the corner for three, South Carolina’s only three of the game. It capped a 9-2 run and put South Carolina up 13 with 1:07 left, clinching the win.

The Gamecocks outrebounded the Terrapins 54-38 and held them to 31.4 percent shooting. They held all-american Kaila Charles to 11 points and five rebounds on 5-18 shooting.

Notes: Maryland never led. The game was tied once, 8-8. … The win was South Carolina’s first road win over a top ten non-conference opponent since beating #7 Ohio State on November 14, 2016. … The Gamecocks were 1-9 from three, but the one was a big one. … Maryland was just 2-16 from three. … Herbert Harrigan finished with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. … Harris finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists. … South Carolina’s next game is Wednesday at Dayton.