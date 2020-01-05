South Carolina led by as much as 20 in the third quarter, but Alabama cut it all the way down to ten late in the third. Jasmine Walker hit a three to open the fourth quarter and cut the lead to single digits. But Tyasha Harris answered with a three, and a pattern was established. Three times, Alabama hit a three, and three times, South Carolina answered with a three to stay ahead double figures. But perhaps the key sequence came off a murky technical foul.

Whether they tasted some Kool Aid or it was the quick whistles that took away their aggression, the Gamecocks struggled defensively. It fell on the offense to make key baskets to hold onto the lead in the fourth quarter.

Cierra Johnson scored a transition layup off a South Carolina turnover to cut the score to 79-68 with just over three minutes to play. A quick whistle came, and the officials called a technical foul on the Alabama bench. Alabama’s Kristy Curry was irate, and for good reason. Harris sank both free throws and on the ensuing possession Destanni Henderson drilled a three from the top of the key. The five-point swing put South Carolina up 84-68. Then Zia Cooke added a free throw, followed by two more from Henderson, and the 8-0 run put South Carolina back up 19 and the game was basically over.

Cooke led the Gamecocks with 20 points, and fellow freshman Aliyah Boston had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, her best performance since the Baylor game. But it was the veterans who made the clutch plays in the fourth quarter. Harris scored ten of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. Henderson scored seven of her season-high 17 in the fourth, and Herbert Harrigan, who had 12 points, scored two in the fourth and had a key steal. Even Victaria Saxton finished the game instead of Boston because she is a quicker defender.

“We utilized our experience and we utilized our talent,” Staley said. “We made plays down the stretch that gave us some comfort.”

A total of 41 fouls were called, many of them touch fouls on the perimeter. The fouls made it difficult for either team to get consistent points. The tightly called game largely negated South Carolina’s athletic advantage, and Brea Beal in particular struggled to adjust. Beal played just 15 minutes, had three fouls and three turnovers, and was scoreless with four rebounds. Alabama’s 78 points were the most allowed by South Carolina this season.

“We got rattled a little bit,” Staley said. “We couldn’t apply the type of defensive pressure that we’re used to applying because of the amount of fouls that were being called. We had to make adjustments, and that was due to what Alabama was doing to us.”

Notes:

Harris tied her season-high with seven assists. … With Alabama playing primarily a 2-3 zone, walk-on Olivia Thompson got rare first half playing time. She was put in to be a shooter, and immediately made a three-pointer. … Boston went 7-9 from the foul line, setting career-highs for makes and attempts. … Alabama made six of its first seven threes in the second half, and finished the game 8-16 from behind the arc. … South Carolina was 7-17 from three. … South Carolina was plus-nine rebounding. The Gamecocks were plus-three in turnovers, but struggled turning them into points. Alabama had a 20-19 edge in points of turnovers. … Both teams shot 29 free throws. The Gamecocks made 24, and the Crimson Tide made 20. ...South Carolina’s next game is Thursday against #20 Arkansas.