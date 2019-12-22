The Gamecocks stretched the lead to 20 in the second quarter, but Harris had to sit with her second foul. The Coyotes went on an 8-0 run, but Zia Cooke hit a driving, spinning, runner at the buzzer to put the Gamecocks up 13 at halftime. South Carolina stretched the lead back to 20 after the third quarter on another buzzer-beater, this time a baseline jumper by Destanni Henderson.

A 9-0 run in the first quarter put the Gamecocks ahead double digits, and Tyasha Harris gave the Gamecocks a 25-13 lead going into the second with a buzzer-beating, three-quarter court baseball throw.

In a game dominated by poor officiating, it was difficult for the Gamecocks to sustain any rhythm. Fouls were called frequently, but inconsistently as what was a foul on one trip was a play-on the next time. But physical defense and rebounding got the job done for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina struggled in the fourth quarter, shooting just 4-13 and repeatedly missing layups, but continued to rebound and play tough defense to hold on for the win.

South Dakota entered the game shooting 44 percent from behind the arc and making 10 threes per game. But coach Dawn Staley was willing to give up twos for threes, and the players executed. They aggressively closed out on shooters, even if it meant there was a driving lane, and forced off-balance or rushed shots. South Dakota was just 3-17 from three, 17.6 percent. It was the fewest threes made and lowest percentage South Dakota has shot this season.

“They’re the type of offense that they take what you give them,” Staley said. “We sped them up a little bit. We tried to get in their space and take away their three.”

Despite conceding the dribble drive, South Carolina dominated inside. They shot 25 free throws, twice as many as South Dakota, had a 27-8 advantage in second-chance points, and a 47-30 rebounding edge. It was even more lopsided in the first half when South Carolina built its lead - the Gamecocks outrebounded the Coyotes 29-11 in the first half. Aliyah Boston led all players with nine rebounds, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had eight, LeLe Grissett had six off the bench.

“We knew that we had a height advantage, but they are a scrappy team,” Staley said. “If we were locked in on boxing out and getting rebounds I thought that would be an advantage for us.”

Grissett led the Gamecocks with 17 points. Along with Brea Beal, she drew the assignment of guarding South Dakota’s best player Ciara Duffy, but she made Duffy work defensively as well. The result was a season-high and the second-most points of her career. It was the third straight game in double figures for Grissett, who has made the adjustment to playing on the wing and is starting to become an impact player.

“I thought LeLe flourished because there was so much attention to the post players,” Staley said. “Brea Beal too. Those big guards benefited from the attention the bigs got.”

Notes:

Harris' shot was officially measured at 71 feet. ... It was the annual Ugly Holiday Sweater game. Gamecock players wore ugly sweaters before the game, and coaches from both teams wore their ugly sweaters. … Former Gamecock Ieasia Walker, who was part of Staley’s first two NCAA Tournament teams, attended the game and received her mini-trophy. … The game was the first game of a series between the two teams. South Carolina will visit South Dakota next year. … Boston finished with seven points, the first time in her career she finished with less than 10 points. … The Gamecock bench outscored the Coyotes 30-0. … Cooke was the only other Gamecock in double figures, with 13. … South Carolina shot 56 percent in the first quarter, but finished the game just 42 percent. … Duffy got 20 points, but was just 1-5 from three Staley was happy with the defense against her. … Announced attendance was 10,505. … South Carolina is off for the rest of 2019. The next game is January 2, 2020 against Kentucky.

