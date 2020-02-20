“She showed us the stat sheet, and we saw that 16 of their 26 points were off our turnovers, so we had to clean that up,” Harris said.

LSU locked in defensively, frustrating South Carolina and taking away the two things South Carolina does best - pushing the tempo in transition and getting the ball inside. LSU held South Carolina to 2-9 shooting and forced eight turnovers in the second quarter. LSU outscored South Carolina 14-9 in the second quarter, holding the Gamecocks to their lowest scoring quarter in an SEC game this season. LSU got 16 points off of 13 South Carolina turnovers. Dawn Staley’s halftime message was clear.

South Carolina came out of the gates fast. Tyasha Harris sparked a 12-0 first quarter run with her play on both ends of the court. She had six points, three assists, and two steals, and was responsible for as many points as LSU’s entire team (12), as South Carolina led 23-12 after the first quarter. The second quarter was another story entirely.

South Carolina got one of its toughest challenges of the season from a game LSU squad, but survived for a 63-48 win.

The other part of the message was also clear: run whenever you can, and if not, get the ball inside. That’s what they did. LSU had the ball to start the third, but Mikiah Herbert Harrigan blocked a shot, leading to a fast break layup for Harris. A few plays later, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal passed up open shots to get the ball inside to Aliyah Boston, who scored. Boston had four points in the first half, but matched that total during an 11-2 run to start the third quarter.

“It was a big focus,” Staley said. “We came out looking to get the ball inside and both of them came through,” KiKi and Aliyaha.”

South Carolina outscored LSU by ten in the third by controlling the paint. LSU shot just 4-14, and South Carolina blocked five shots. South Carolina had 12 points in the paint, after scoring just 16 in the first half, and South Carolina, led by Boston, held LSU’s Faustine Aifuwa, who had seven in the first half, scoreless. South Carolina attempted 11 fewer field goals than LSU, but 15 more free throws.

“LSU just plays a different style,” Staley said. “That matchup zone really creates problems for us. It makes you think too much, it makes you hold the ball and do things that are premeditated instead of just moving the ball and taking what they give you.”

Led by Boston, who finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks, the Gamecocks controlled the paint in the second half. They were plus-eight rebounding, plus-12 in points in the paint, and plus-six in second chance points. The Gamecocks also blocked 11 shots, the fourth time in SEC they have blocked at least 10 shots and eighth this season.

“Their interior defense is one of the best we have played,” LSU’s Nikki Fargas said. “You’ve got players that know how to alter shots and obviously block shots.”

Herbert Harrigan added 12 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Cooke added 11, and Harris finished with 10 points and six rebounds. But the main thing was that South Carolina turned the ball over just four times, leading to just two points off.

“We were able to play fast and get up and down the floor and not let them set their zone up in most the second half,” Staley said.

Aifuwa finished with 12 points for LSU. Jailin Cherry had 13.

With the win, South Carolina now needs just one more win to clinch a share of the SEC regular season title (and the top seed in the SEC tournament). Harris was asked about the possibility of clinching Sunday.

“We clinch it outright?” she asked. No, just a share. “Then no, we’re not worried about that.”

Notes:

The game was South Carolina’s Play 4 Kay game in memory of former NC State coach Kay Yow. LSU wore pink uniforms and South Carolina wore its normal home white, but with pink accented shooting shirts. Dawn Staley had custom pink shoes. … It was also Pet Appreciation Day, with $1 hot dogs, collapsible water dishes, and the Flying Houndz Frizbee Trick Show at halftime. The Houndz who performed were Jaz, wearing pink of course, and Gizmo, who was a good boy even though he wore orange. Also, Champ wanted to sit with me in the media room but his Mommy wouldn't let him. … LSU scored first, the first time South Carolina had trailed since trailing 2-0 against Georgia, a span of six games without being behind. … With her five blocks, Boston broke the program record for blocks in a season, previously held by Alaina Coates. Boston has 75 blocks. Coates had 73. … With her two steals, Harris is now one away from tenth place in program history for career steals. … Harris finished with one turnover, ending a three-game stretch without a turnover. She also went 1-2 from the foul line. The miss was just her second in conference play this season (she also missed against Mississippi State), and sixth miss of the season. … Herbert Harrigan is now two blocks away from becoming the third player in program history with 200 blocks, behind Coates and A’ja Wilson. … During a timeout, South Carolina recognized LSU senior Ayana Mitchell and wished her well. Mitchell recently suffered a season-ending injury. ... South Carolina’s next game is Sunday at Kentucky.