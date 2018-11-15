The Gamecocks have won eight straight over the Tigers, the longest winning streak in the series for either team. Dawn Staley lost her first two games against the Tigers, but since then has made a point of dominating the Tigers. The average margin of victory in the eight wins has been more than 26 points, and the Gamecocks have won by at least 20 for six years in a row.

Injury report

Alexis Jennings did not play against Alabama State with nagging injuries. The plan was to ease he in against Clemson so she will be ready to go Sunday against Maryland. That plan remains in place, and Jennings should play limited minute against Clemson.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore was expected to play opener, but did not get into the game and is unlikely to play against Clemson. Staley said that Cuevas-Moore is still not full speed and the Gamecocks don't need her now. Cuevas-Moore has been "full-go" in practice, but Staley doesn't want to put her in a game and have her confidence shaken when she isn't as fast as she is used to being.

"I want Bianca to have some confidence," Staley said. "If she's not 100 percent with her speed, her confidence is going to dip."

Familiar faces

For graduate transfer Nelly Perry, there will be a lot of familiar faces across the court. Perry was the best player on some bad Clemson teams before suffering a season-ending injury prior to last season. Tired of being the centerpiece on losing teams, Perry wanted to play her final year of eligibility on a team that would win, even if it meant a smaller role.

"I came from a place where I was the main player and now I'm fitting in and adjusting and I want to compete," Perry said. "As a competitor it was very frustrating. (Winning) is what you want to do."

Due to injuries, Perry actually only played against South Carolina once while at Clemson, so the rivalry is tempered a little bit for her. Still, she was the subject of some good-natured hazing when she arrived in Columbia, such as having to get rid of all her orange clothes ("We made her," Doniyah Cliney said.), and joked that she has lost a few friends this week.

"I just wanted to go wherever I felt was best for me," Perry said, adding that when she is asked where she went to college, she will say, "South Carolina."

Perry has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last month, and sat out the exhibition for rest. She played against Alabama State and will play against Clemson, but she will be limited to short stretches as she works into basketball shape.

Recognition for Ty

On Monday, junior point guard Tyasha Harris was named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch list. Harris is one of 50 players named to the list, and the award is given to the best player in college basketball. A'ja Wilson won the award last season.

Harris was also named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch list, which recognizes point guard play.

Guards, guards, guards

After years of being a post-oriented team, the Gamecocks this season are loaded with guards and short on inside players. That suits Staley just fine. Against Alabama State, Staley started four guards and forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. It's still early, but so far the lineup has worked. With Harris, Te'a Cooper, Bianca Jackson, Cliney, freshman Destanni Henderson, and Perry, the Gamecocks harassed the Hornets into 33 turnovers and 22 steals. It was the most steals the Gamecocks have had during the Staley era. Offensively, Cooper, Jackson, and Henderson each scored in double figures, and the Gamecocks scored 34 points in the paint.

Scouting the Tigers

Clemson is in its first year under former Florida coach Amanda Butler. Butler's teams at Florida could never quite get over the hump, seemingly permanently beset by injuries, arrests, or departures. But Butler has already shown some progress at Clemson.

The Tigers are coming off a 68-26 win over Lipscomb, in which it tied the school record for fewest points allowed. The Tigers offense has also shown marked improvement. In the season opening win over the Wofford Terriers, they scored 85 points for the first time in five years. The Tigers have pressed a lot in the first two games, trying to make up for deficiencies in talent.

Clemson is led by Kobi Thornton, who is averaging a double-double with 21.5 points per game and 10 rebounds. A 6-2 post player, Thornton set a career high with 25 points against Wofford.

Recruiting Roundup

The fall signing period began Wednesday, and South Carolina got off to a bang. Wing Brea Beal, who announced her commitment last week, signed her letter of intent around 3:00 pm Wednesday, becoming the first official member of the class. Beal is the 13th-ranked player, and third ranked wing, in the country. Beal fills a major void on the wings and is a big pick-up who could play a major role next season.

Three hours later, 6-3 Canadian forward Laeticia Amihere announced that she had picked South Carolina over Kentucky and Louisville. Amihere has also signed her letter of intent, and is the nation's tenth-ranked recruit and second-ranked forward. And she has dunked in a game.

South Carolina also has a commitment from Zia Cooke, the seventh-ranked player and second-ranked point guard, although Cooke did not sign her letter of intent Wednesday. Three-star guard Olivia Thompson of Lexington has committed to South Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

South Carolina's class was ranked fifth in the country before Amihere's commitment, and will certainly go higher when new rankings are released. South Carolina is still in the mix for Haley Jones (1), Aliyah Boston (3), and Rickea Jackson (9). (UPDATE: In the new rankings released after this article was published, South Carolina had the nation's top-ranked class.)

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Clemson

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 15

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network

