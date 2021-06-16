WBB: Gamecocks in AmeriCup

Henderson got hot in game one, going 5-6 from three and scoring 17 points. She has cooled off, but leads the USA in assists per game and is fourth among all players. She is also fourth in blocks per game. Both players seem to have benefitted from having Dawn Staley as the coach.

Boston has been the same dominant player in this tournament she was in the SEC tournament and NCAA Tournaments back in March, and even on a team full of stars she has looked like the best player. She leads all players in shooting percentage and blocks per game. She is sixth in points per game, ninth in rebounds per game, and top 20 in assists. She leads all players in efficiency rating by a wide margin (stay tuned for number two).

Group play is over at the AmeriCup and so far it has been an excellent tournament for the Gamecocks.

Brazil (3-1)

Kamilla Cardoso

Stats: 11.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg1.0 apg

Cardoso has been very impressive as a reserve on a veteran team. She leads the tournament in double-doubles, and is second among all players in efficiency rating, trailing only Boston. She is actually shooting a higher percentage (68%), but hasn’t shot enough to qualify. Cardoso is tied for 12th in scoring and fifth in rebounding per game. Cardoso struggled against Canada, particularly guarding her new teammate Laeticia Amihere, but in the other three games she has shown really nice touch in the paint. She is third on her team in scoring and second in rebounding.

Canada (4-0)

Laeticia Amihere

Stats: 9.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 1.3 apg, 54.2% FG, 12-14 FTs

Like Boston, Amihere has continued her strong play from San Antonio. She is tied for sixth in blocks per game, and is hovering around the top 20 in points, rebounds, and assists per game. Amihere is third on her team in scoring and second in rebounds. Best of all, Amihere, a career 57.6% free throw shooter, has been making her free throws.

U.S. Virgin Islands (1-3)

Alexis Boston

Stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg

Boston is Aliyah’s sister and played junior college basketball before becoming a team manager for the Gamecocks. She has played sparingly, mostly at the end of blowouts. (Both Aliyah and Alexis were eligible for either the US or Virgin Islands team, but once they selected a country they can’t switch.)

Upcoming schedule

It’s a family affair for the Bostons, as the USA plays the Virgin Islands Thursday afternoon. Brazil plays Venezuela Thursday evening. The winner of those games meets Friday, so we could get an early look at Boston vs Cardoso. In the other half of the bracket, Canada plays the Dominican Republic on Thursday, and if it wins it will play the winner of Puerto Rico and Colombia on Friday. The title game is Saturday, along with a third place game.



