WBB: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 1

Games: Monday, May 24 at New York (7:00 pm eastern Twitter); Thursday, May 27 at Atlanta (7:00 pm eastern, Bally Sports Southeast); Saturday, May 29 vs Phoenix (8:00 pm eastern, Bally Sports Southwest+)

Notes: It’s too soon to say much about Harris or the Wings, since they played just two games and have yet to have a full roster. We’ll learn more about the Wings this week, but I’m not sure how much.

Notes: Gray had a fantastic start to the season but wasn’t able to follow it up. Gray missed the Wings’ game against Seattle while competing for the USA Basketball 3x3 Team. She won the Big Twelve International 3x3 Tournament in France, with the Olympic qualifying tournament this week in Austria.

It’s an uneven start to the season as some players have yet to return from their overseas commitments while others have departed for USA Basketball duties.

Allisha Gray turned heads and A’ja Wilson launched her MVP defense last week in the WNBA.

Indiana Fever (1-4)

Tiffany Mitchell

Friday at New York (90-87 loss): 20 minutes, 7 points, 2-10 FGs, 4 rebounds, assist

Sunday vs New York (73-65 loss): 22 minutes, 12 points, 3-10 FGs, 6-7 FTs, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Wednesday at Connecticut (88-67 loss): 25 minutes, 10 points, 3-7 FGs, 2 rebounds, assist, steal

Friday vs Atlanta (83-79 loss): 26 minutes (start), 6 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists

Sunday vs Washington (89-77 win): 13 minutes (start), 8 points, 2 rebounds, assist

Season: 5 games (2 starts), 21.4 mpg, 8.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 33.3 FG%

Notes: The Fever seem to be perpetually reevaluating things. Mitchell came off the bench in the first three games, expected to provide a scoring punch. Then she moved into the starting lineup, where she was more of a distributor, although she was more efficient.

Games: Tuesday, May 25 vs Washington (7:00 pm eastern, fever.wnba.com*); Friday, May 28 at Las vegas (10:30 pm eastern, Twitter); Sunday, May 30 at Las Vegas (6:00 pm eastern, fever.wnba.com*)

*Live stream only available in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky

Las Vegas Aces (2-2)

A’ja Wilson

Saturday at Seattle (97-83 loss): 33 minutes (start), 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, block

Tuesday at Seattle (96-80 win): 35 minutes (start), 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks

Friday vs Los Angeles (97-69 win): 30 minutes (start), 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks

Sunday vs Connecticut (72-65 loss): 35 minutes (start), 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Season: 4 games (4 starts), 18.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.0 bpg

Notes: Wilson opened her MVP defense by drilling her first career three-pointer, seemingly putting to rest any doubts about whether she could excel alongside Liz Cambage. But it was soon clear that the Aces are a work in progress. Angel McCoughtry suffered a season-ending injury less than a week before the first game, Cambage is playing limited minutes as she works herself back into game shape, Chelsea Gray is figuring out her role, and Kelsey Plum is away playing on the 3x3 team. That leaves Wilson as the stalwart.

Games: Wednesday, May 26 at Phoenix (10:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network); Friday, May 28 vs Indiana (10:30 pm eastern, Twitter); Sunday, May 30 vs Indiana (6:00 pm eastern, fever.wnba.com*)

*Live stream only available in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky

Seattle Storm (3-1)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Saturday vs Las Vegas (97-83 win): DNP-CD

Tuesday vs Las vegas (96-80 loss): 1 minute, no stats

Thursday at Minnesota (90-78 win): DNP-CD

Saturday at Dallas (100-97 win/OT): DNP-CD

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan’s only appearance came in garbage time of a blowout loss. With Katie Lou Samuelson, who plays a similar role, competing with the USA Basketball 3x3 team, plus more practice time this week (only two games), it might be Herbert Harrigan’s best opportunity to get on the court.

Games: Tuesday, May 25 vs Connecticut (10:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network); Friday, May 28 vs Minnesota (10:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)