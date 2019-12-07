South Carolina opened the game on fire, make five of their first nine threes to race out to a 27-15 run. But South Carolina couldn’t finish at the rim, and Temple chipped away at the lead. The lead was just 37-33 at halftime, and Temple hit a pair of threes to start the third quarter and take the lead. The lead went back and forth throughout the third quarter as South Carolina continued to miss shots.

After shooting 9-20 in the first quarter, South Carolina made just nine baskets in the second and third quarters combined, going 9-36 (25 percent). Aliyah Boston, who entered the game second in the country in field goal percentage at 73 percent, and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan got the shots they wanted, but shots wouldn’t fall. Going into the fourth quarter, Boston was just 3-11 with five missed layups and Herbert Harrigan was just 2-9.

Despite all the misses, Boston and Herbert Harrigan quietly did one important thing: they got Temple’s leading scorer Mia Davis in foul trouble. Davis had to sit with four fouls at the end of the third quarter, followed soon after by starting center Shannen Atkinson. Their absence ended up being the difference, as the Owls struggled to get good shots on offense. On the other end, Boston and Herbert Harrigan finally got some shots to fall, and the Gamecocks went on a 21-5 run. That turned a one-point deficit into a 69-54 lead.

Davis came back in and gave Temple a spark. The Owls cut the lead down to seven, but Herbert Harrigan made a three with just under a minute to play to clinch the win. Herbert Harrigan finished with 15 points on 6-15 shooting, plus seven rebounds. Boston finished with ten points (4-14 shooting), eight rebounds, and three blocks. Destanni Henderson came off the bench with 12 points, four rebounds, and a career-high five steals, but was also hit with the shooting woes, missing at least three layups.

Tyasha Harris scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Gamecocks. She came up with the big plays whenever the Gamecocks needed them, and also had seven assists, four steals, and three rebounds. She went 6-6 from the foul line, and the Gamecocks as a team went 16-19.

Davis finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Temple. Marissa Mackins scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Owls. Ashley Jones, Temple’s second-leading scorer at 17.3 points, did not play