#1 South Carolina got Aliyah Boston back from injury and dominated #25 Arkansas inside for a 86-65 win.

Boston had 19 points, 25 rebounds, and five blocks in the first game against Arkansas, but it was uncertain if she would play in the rematch after she suffered a foot injury in the third quarter against Tennessee last Sunday. When the starting lineups were announced, Boston was in her normal spot, and she picked up where she left off, grabbing three rebounds in the first 90 seconds.

The Gamecocks jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Razorbacks made several runs, but each time the Gamecocks answered and the lead got bigger. Early on, the Razorbacks played a zone defense, and the Gamecocks found the weak spots for open threes. When the threes stopped falling, the gamecocks went inside to Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.