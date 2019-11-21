SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

South Carolina shattered records in a 112-32 win over USC Upstate.

Dawn Staley has been saying she wanted to get four quarters from her team. She got two against Appalachian State, so she put them through a couple of tough days of practice. The message was received.

South Carolina took control with a 23-0 run in the first quarter. It added a 16-0 run in the second quarter. The third quarter saw a 14-0 run and a 10-0 run to end the frame. That gave South Carolina a 97-25 lead going into the fourth quarter, when Staley relaxed a little and emptied the bench. She still got a quick 8-0 run for good measure.

Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston each scored 18, and Boston added ten rebounds for her third double-double.

Stay with Gamecock Central for continuing coverage...

