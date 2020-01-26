South Carolina sprinted out to a fast start and kept Georgia at arm’s length the rest of the game, winning 88-53 on a record-setting day for senior Tyasha Harris.

South Carolina won the opening toss, but Zia Cooke missed a short shot, and Jenna Staiti got behind Aliyah Boston for a layup on the other end. After that, it was all South Carolina.

The Gamecocks scored fourteen straight points, thanks in large part to their defense. They forced the Lady Bulldogs into seven consecutive misses and three turnovers. The Lady Bulldogs finally scored on a putback, but the Gamecocks continued to stretch their lead as part of a 26-4 run. By the end of the quarter, the Gamecocks led 28-8, had shot 65 percent from the floor, held the Lady Bulldogs to 23.1 percent shooting, and forced seven turnovers.

Georgia played much better beginning with the second quarter, when they shot 52.9 percent from the floor. But they barely made a dent in South Carolina’s lead. South Carolina led by 17 at halftime, and then got a couple of second half runs to put the game out of reach. An 8-0 run midway through the third gave South Carolina a 26 point lead. Then the Gamecocks started the fourth on a 14-2 run to get the lead to 30. They outscored the Lady Bulldogs 23-6 in the fourth as both teams emptied the bench.

Although there were some sloppy stretches, South Carolina largely avoided any sort of letdown following the emotional win over Mississippi State. They did what they had to do to beat Georgia, pushing tempo, rebounding, and playing aggressive defense.

Harris was aggressive from the start, with nine points in the first quarter. She became more of a distributor in the second and third quarters, and that was where she made her mark. In a 90-second stretch midway through the third, Harris fed Aliyah Boston for a layup to tie Cristina Ciocan for the South Carolina career assist record. A couple of possessions later she found Mikiah Herbert Harrigan open in the lane for another basket. That was Harris’ 616th career assist, giving her the record.

