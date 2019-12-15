SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

South Carolina rolled to an 85-51 win over Purdue.

There were no late-game heroics or double-overtime drama between the two teams this year. South Carolina took control early on, and every time Purdue made any sort of push, South Carolina answered.

The Gamecocks, who were coming off exams and had played just one game in the past two weeks, looked a little rusty to start. But it didn’t last long. They were up just 7-6 when Mikiah Herbert Harrigan sparked a 13-2 run. She scored eight points during the spurt, which put the Gamecocks in control for good.

Employing a full court press and occasional traps, South Carolina was able to speed up Purdue, who prefers to play at a deliberate pace. Purdue had no answer for the press, committing 19 turnovers, which led to 26 points. And when Purdue was able to hold onto the ball, it was stuck with rushed possessions and hurried shots that often felt like turnovers and led to transition opportunities for South Carolina.

Although Purdue likes to get the ball inside, the Boilermakers were undersized against South Carolina, and the Gamecocks easily had their way in the paint. They outscored Purdue 50-16 in the paint and had a 56-28 rebounding advantage. South Carolina also blocked 11 shots and held Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue’s honorable mention all-american, to just 10 points and seven rebounds.

Offensively, South Carolina put on a clinic. When it wasn’t getting easy layups in transition, it was getting layups in the halfcourt. South Carolina refused to settle for threes, something that has gotten it in trouble this season.

