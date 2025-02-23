WBB: Gamecocks Trounce Commodores In Nashville, 82-54

South Carolina used a combination of explosive offense and stifling defense to secure an 82-54 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday, as Milaysia Fulwiley put together her most complete performance of the season with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting. The 24 points matched her career high, set in last year's SEC Championship Game win over LSU.

The Gamecocks (25-3, 13-1 SEC) established control early behind Te-Hina Paopao's seven first-quarter points, then closed the opening period on a 15-4 run to build a 24-11 advantage. However, Vanderbilt showed resilience in the second quarter, outscoring South Carolina 14-11 to keep the game within reach at 35-25 heading into halftime.

The third quarter proved decisive as Joyce Edwards sparked what would become a game-changing 16-1 South Carolina run with a 10-0 run herself. Edwards, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, helped the Gamecocks establish complete control of the paint where they would ultimately outscore Vanderbilt 48-16 inside.

Fulwiley's electrifying performance included crucial baskets throughout the game, including nine straight points during a first-quarter surge. The freshman guard added two three-pointers and four assists while committing zero turnovers in her 19 minutes of action.

The Gamecocks' depth was on full display as their bench dominated the Commodores' reserves 56-30. South Carolina's defensive pressure proved equally impressive, forcing 17 Vanderbilt turnovers which led to 23 points. The home team's defensive effort was particularly notable in the fourth quarter, holding Vanderbilt without a field goal for the final 4:55 of the game.

Mikayla Blakes provided a bright spot for Vanderbilt with 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Khamil Pierre added 14 points, but the Commodores struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting just 30.4% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range.

South Carolina's dominance extended beyond the scoring column, as they controlled the glass with a 47-35 rebounding advantage including 20 offensive boards that led to 17 second-chance points. The Gamecocks also showcased their transition game, outscoring Vanderbilt 19-0 in fast break points.

Paopao finished with 13 points including a pair of three-pointers, while Chloe Kitts added crucial interior defense and playmaking with four assists. The Gamecocks' balanced attack saw nine different players score, with the team shooting 46.2% overall despite connecting on just 5-of-19 from beyond the arc.

The victory keeps South Carolina firmly in the SEC title race, though they'll need help to overtake Texas for the regular season crown after losing the head-to-head matchup on February 9th. The Gamecocks' remaining conference schedule will be crucial as they look to secure a high seed in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments.