WBB: Gamecocks win thriller over Mississippi State
SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
South Carolina and Mississippi State played another thriller, with the Gamecocks edging the Bulldogs 81-79.
Mississippi State led by as much as nine early in the fourth quarter, before South Carolina went on a 12-2 run to retake the lead. Mississippi State answered, and had the ball up 79-76 with three minutes to play. Tyasha Harris stole the ball from Chloe Bibby near midcourt and scored an uncontested layup. After a Mississippi State miss, Harris gave South Carolina the lead with an elbow jumper.
After several misses by each team, Mississippi State called a timeout with 33 seconds left and set up a play for Jordan Danberry, who had 16 points and had been getting to the rim with ease. This time, three Gamecocks collapsed on her when she drove, and her shot was short. Aliyah Boston got the rebound, and after a timeout, Harris was fouled. She made 1-2 free throws with eight seconds left.
South Carolina still had two fouls to give, and after the first inbounds pass, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan quickly committed one. The second time, Aliyah Matharu struggled to find anyone open, and tried to lob a pass to JaMya Mingo-Young. Zia Cooke, the former football player, drew on her defensive back skills and intercepted the pass and dribbled out the clock.
“It took my back to football, moving my feet. I knew where she wanted to go with the ball and once I heard her said lob it up I just had to go get it,” Cooke said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘ok, let’s catch the ball.’ When I caught it I’m like, I need to run away from her so she doesn’t foul me and we can end this now.”
“Zia made an incredible play,” Staley said.
South Carolina started fast, and led by 12 early in the second quarter. Mississippi State called a timeout and began to work its way back into the game. Despite never scoring more than four points in a row, Mississippi State wiped out almost all of the deficit and trailed by just one at halftime.
Mississippi State took its first lead to start the third quarter. Matharu, who was scoreless in two minutes in the first half, scored 10 quick points in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Then it was South Carolina’s turn to answer, and the teams traded baskets before a late jumper gave Mississippi State a 65-62 lead going into the fourth. An 8-0 run by Mississippi State gave the Bulldogs a 71-62 lead. South Carolina called a timeout to regroup, and the players took charge.
“Everybody was really positive in that timeout,” Staley said. “So I’m like, oh we’ve got a chance to come back. It wasn’t like the coaching staff saying believe, believe. No, it was them. I kind of sat back and listened to what was being said in the huddle, and Ty was leading the charge.”
The message was to get the ball inside, and get back to playing hard on defense. South Carolina went on a 12-2 run to retake the lead, thanks to seven points by Aliyah Boston and a three-point play by Cooke that put South Carolina ahead. The teams again traded baskets, but Mississippi State was held to just eight points over the last eight minutes, until Harris took over with her late game heroics.
“She’s a difference-maker,” Staley said. “You want your most experienced players rising to the challenge and doing things that she did throughout the game.”
Harris finished with a season-high 23 points and seven assists. She started and finished strong, with 10 points and six assists in the first quarter, scoring or assisting on all but one of the Gamecocks’ baskets.
“She’s a pro,” said Vic Schaefer, who coached Harris last summer in the Pan American Games. “You’d better guard her, because she can knock down shots, she can get to the rim, she can score at all three levels. That’s a unique trait. She’s a really special kid, a wonderful kid. I really enjoyed coaching her over the summer. I didn’t enjoy playing her tonight.”
Boston added 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in another dominant performance. She got Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter in early foul trouble and Carter, who was averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds, was limited to just two points and a single rebound.
Mississippi State freshman Rickea Jackson had 16 points, but only three in the second half. Mingo-Young added 14 off the bench.
Notes:
Gamecock great Shannon Johnson was at the game, and was recognized on the video board. … Harris’ missed free throw was the first free throw she has missed in SEC play this season. She is now 19-20 in SEC games and 44-49 overall. … Cooke finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists. … Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 14 points, and passed 1,000 career points on a three-point play in the second quarter. … Mississippi State outscored South Carolina 54-48 in points in the paint, but South Carolina was plus-three rebounding. … Announced attendance was 13,163, but Staley (and me) thought it was more. … South Carolina’s next game is Sunday at Georgia.