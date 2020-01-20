SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL South Carolina and Mississippi State played another thriller, with the Gamecocks edging the Bulldogs 81-79. Mississippi State led by as much as nine early in the fourth quarter, before South Carolina went on a 12-2 run to retake the lead. Mississippi State answered, and had the ball up 79-76 with three minutes to play. Tyasha Harris stole the ball from Chloe Bibby near midcourt and scored an uncontested layup. After a Mississippi State miss, Harris gave South Carolina the lead with an elbow jumper. After several misses by each team, Mississippi State called a timeout with 33 seconds left and set up a play for Jordan Danberry, who had 16 points and had been getting to the rim with ease. This time, three Gamecocks collapsed on her when she drove, and her shot was short. Aliyah Boston got the rebound, and after a timeout, Harris was fouled. She made 1-2 free throws with eight seconds left. South Carolina still had two fouls to give, and after the first inbounds pass, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan quickly committed one. The second time, Aliyah Matharu struggled to find anyone open, and tried to lob a pass to JaMya Mingo-Young. Zia Cooke, the former football player, drew on her defensive back skills and intercepted the pass and dribbled out the clock.

“It took my back to football, moving my feet. I knew where she wanted to go with the ball and once I heard her said lob it up I just had to go get it,” Cooke said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘ok, let’s catch the ball.’ When I caught it I’m like, I need to run away from her so she doesn’t foul me and we can end this now.” “Zia made an incredible play,” Staley said. South Carolina started fast, and led by 12 early in the second quarter. Mississippi State called a timeout and began to work its way back into the game. Despite never scoring more than four points in a row, Mississippi State wiped out almost all of the deficit and trailed by just one at halftime. Mississippi State took its first lead to start the third quarter. Matharu, who was scoreless in two minutes in the first half, scored 10 quick points in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Then it was South Carolina’s turn to answer, and the teams traded baskets before a late jumper gave Mississippi State a 65-62 lead going into the fourth. An 8-0 run by Mississippi State gave the Bulldogs a 71-62 lead. South Carolina called a timeout to regroup, and the players took charge. “Everybody was really positive in that timeout,” Staley said. “So I’m like, oh we’ve got a chance to come back. It wasn’t like the coaching staff saying believe, believe. No, it was them. I kind of sat back and listened to what was being said in the huddle, and Ty was leading the charge.” The message was to get the ball inside, and get back to playing hard on defense. South Carolina went on a 12-2 run to retake the lead, thanks to seven points by Aliyah Boston and a three-point play by Cooke that put South Carolina ahead. The teams again traded baskets, but Mississippi State was held to just eight points over the last eight minutes, until Harris took over with her late game heroics.