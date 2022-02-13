WBB: Georgia Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (22-1, 10-1) at #17 Georgia (17-6, 6-5) Time/TV: Noon ESPN2 Line: Not available. This is not unusual for an early WBB game. If I'm setting it: SC -10. Total 124. History: All time UGA leads 33-21, AD, (After Dawn), SC leads 17-6. SC has won 14 in a row and has a 4 game winning streak at Stegeman Coliseum. Last Meeting: March 7, 2021. South Carolina 67-62 to win the 2021 SEC Tournament.

Georgia entered the 2021-2022 season as the biggest SEC threat to the Gamecocks. Georgia got a marquee win at NC State in December, but they've struggled against the upper echelon of the SEC. (Combined 1-4 against LSU, Tennessee, and Florida). They returned almost their entire roster from a team that was highly competitive with South Carolina's Final Four team last season. Both games last year, 62-50 in Columbia and 67-62 in Greenville, both Carolina wins, were what coaches described as "rock fights." Do not expect a lot of pretty basketball today. Georgia is better at protecting basketball with a +2.8 turnover margin compared to South Carolina's -1.9 margin. South Carolina will have edge on the glass. Georgia is led by a pair of super, "6th year", seniors with center Jenna Staiti, (projected 2nd Round WNBA pick), and Dawn Staley Award finalist Que Morrison. The duo give Georgia a combined 28.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg, and both shoot very well from the line. Staiti, like everyone else in the country, had a tough time defending Aliyah Boston last season. In Greenville, Boston got Staiti in foul trouble and posted a 27 and 10 line. If Staiti can get Boston in some early foul trouble, South Carolina will have to switch to a more guard orientated attack. Remember both Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso are still playing with their national teams and aren't available today. The Gamecocks need to hope that today's officiating crew isn't angling for TV time and allow the players to play. South Carolina had a 7 minute stretch without a field goal in the 2nd quarter against Kentucky and the shorted bench let the Wildcats back in the game late. Expect the starters to log 30+ minutes today.

What to Watch for Today

Boston v. Staiti is the headliner. How their battle is officiated will likely dictate the outcome. Boston is the more talented player. Look for Staley to try to create some opportunities for Boston to take Staiti off the dribble and use her speed to pick up cheap fouls. Best case scenario is Boston can hit an early 3 or outside jumpers to make Staiti guard her away from the basket. Morrison is the kind of guard that has given South Carolina trouble in the past. This was certainly true in Greenville when she went for 20 and 8. Morrison is not a great shooter from the field, (.391 percent), but she in an elite foul shooter, (.889 percent). Look for her to drive right at Saxton and Boston and try to get to the line. Morrison is also 3rd in the SEC in assists with just under 5 per game. After the UConn game came off the schedule, most circled Tennessee as the most high profile game left on the Gamecocks schedule. That is still the case, but this one is more dangerous considering Tennessee's recent free fall. Prior to next Sunday's Tennessee game ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcast live from Colonial Life Arena. Gates will open at 11:30 for fans who want to attend the broadcast. Opening tip is set for 1:00 pm on ABC. South Carolina is hoping for a sellout, and is urging fans to color coordinate based on their seats. Baseline sections should wear white. Sideline sections should wear garnet.

One Guy's Prediction: Gamecocks by 8.