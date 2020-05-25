WBB: Hall Announces Decision
2021 top-30 guard Aubryanna “Bree” Hall announced her commitment to South Carolina Monday afternoon.
Hall is a 6-0 guard from Huber Heights, Ohio, just north of Dayton. Earlier this month, Hall announced a top seven of South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas, although she has not been able to visit Mississippi State or Texas due to Coronavirus travel restrictions. Hall was offered a scholarship by South Carolina in 2018
Hall is ranked 26th overall by HoopGurlz and the tenth best guard. She is considered a strong defender and capable scorer who averaged 21.7 points per game as a junior. She is a good mid-range shooter who needs to improve her three-point shooting to maximize her potential.
Hall is close to current Gamecock Zia Cooke, a Toledo native, and has spoken about their friendship. South Carolina’s game at Dayton last season was a chance to play in Hall’s backyard, and Hall also visited South Carolina in February and attended the UConn game.
In recent weeks, Dawn Staley has tweeted that four recruits have committed to South Carolina, but none of those recruits has gone public and Staley can’t identify them until they sign a letter of intent. Hall becomes the first confirmed member of that group. One of the other players is reportedly Wilmington, NC, guard Saniya Rivers (who has not commented publicly), and the other two remain mysteries. Saniya Feagin, Raven Johnson, Teonni Key, Jillian Hollingshead, and Destiney McPhaul are the candidates for the other two spots. South Carolina has five available scholarships after Hall’s commitment.
Hall will join a 2021-22 backcourt that should include Destanni Henderson and Destiny Littleton, who will be seniors, Cooke, who will be a junior, and Eniya Russell, a sophomore. Walk-on Olivia Thompson will be a junior as well.
C O M M I T T E D 🖤... pic.twitter.com/WPK0TB0kDD— Breezyyy 🤩 (@breezyhalll) May 25, 2020
First birdie revealed!! 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 25, 2020