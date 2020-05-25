2021 top-30 guard Aubryanna “Bree” Hall announced her commitment to South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Hall is a 6-0 guard from Huber Heights, Ohio, just north of Dayton. Earlier this month, Hall announced a top seven of South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas, although she has not been able to visit Mississippi State or Texas due to Coronavirus travel restrictions. Hall was offered a scholarship by South Carolina in 2018

Hall is ranked 26th overall by HoopGurlz and the tenth best guard. She is considered a strong defender and capable scorer who averaged 21.7 points per game as a junior. She is a good mid-range shooter who needs to improve her three-point shooting to maximize her potential.

Hall is close to current Gamecock Zia Cooke, a Toledo native, and has spoken about their friendship. South Carolina’s game at Dayton last season was a chance to play in Hall’s backyard, and Hall also visited South Carolina in February and attended the UConn game.