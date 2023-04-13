Less than a week after longtime assistant coach Fred Chmiel accepted a head coaching job at Bowling Green, Dawn Staley has already filled out her staff.

According to multiple reports, South Carolina will hire Duke assistant coach Winston Gandy to the role.

Gandy spent three seasons as an assistant with Duke women’s basketball, and served as an associate head coach for the final year. The Blue Devils are coming off their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018, where they reached the second round.

Prior to taking the job in Durham he worked at Rice University for three years, also helping the Owls reach the NCAA Tournament in 2019. He also comes in with some NBA experience after three years with the Washington Wizards where he served as both a player development coordinator and an assistant coach.

He will be stepping in for one of the most successful assistant coaches in program history. Chmiel was on Staley’s staff for eight seasons, including for both National Championships in 2017 and 2022.

Gandy’s arrival on staff also comes with an interesting set of potential options in the transfer portal. Duke stars Celeste Taylor and Sheyeann Day-Wilson are both in the portal right now. Day-Wilson has spent her entire college career playing under Gandy, and Taylor was Duke’s top scorer while also winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

