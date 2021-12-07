WBB: Inside the Box Score

We are roughly a third of the way through the season and some statistical trends are starting to develop as players move up the record books.

Zia Cooke is three points away from 1,000 in her career. She has scored fewer than three points just twice in her career (a pair of two-point games as a freshman). She would reach the milestone in her 74th career game. Due to her recent slump, Cooke is actually averaging a career-low 11.8 points per game.

Aliyah Boston (more on her later, much more) is 12 points away from 1,000. She has scored at least 12 points in six straight games and would also reach the milestone in her 74th game.

Destanni Henderson is 74 points shy of 1,000 career points. She is averaging 12.3 points per game this season, so she should reach the mark in about six games.

Boston and Cooke have started all 73 games of their careers, tying them for fourth in school history in consecutive games started. With two more starts they will move into a tie for third. Assuming they don’t miss any starts, they could pass Shannon Johnson for second place (81) in January, and could catch Tiffany Mitchell’s record of 103 with a deep postseason run.

Henderson is shooting 50% from three this season (14-28). Only one player in program history has shot 50% or better from three for an entire season, Tiffany Mitchell (54.1%, 40-74) in 2013-14. Henderson shot 41.4% from three last season, which was the eighth-best single season percentage. She is currently shooting 38.2% for her career, which is tied with Shannon Johnson for third best. Henderson needs three more threes to enter the top ten for threes made.

Henderson has 326 career assists, and with an average of 4.5 assists per game this season, she should enter the top ten for career assists late in the season.

Kamilla Cardoso is currently averaging 1.8 blocks per game. She is just outside the top ten for single season blocks average.

Brea Beal is averaging a career-low 4.9 points per game, but is shooting 42.9% from three, better than she shot from the floor in either of her first two seasons. Beal is shooting 52.9% from the floor this season. Victoria Saxton is also averaging a career-low 3.9 points per game. Both are victims of circumstance: they rarely have plays run for them, so their points tend to come in bunches depending on matchups.

Laeticia Amihere is averaging career-highs in minutes played (19.6), points (8.2), field goal percentage (43.6%), free throws percentage (65.7%), assists (1.1), steals (1.3), and blocks (1.3). Amihere is a perfect 3-3 from three and set her single game career-highs in scoring (18) and assists (7) this season.

And now, Aliyah Boston …