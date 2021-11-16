WBB: Johnson to Miss Season

Freshman point guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury, South Carolina announced Tuesday morning.

"I'm obviously heartbroken for Raven," South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. "Everyone could see what she added to our basketball team this year, and a lot of that are the intangibles that will also guide her through the recovery process. Her tenacity and competitiveness will be put to use in a different way than she had planned this year, but they will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs."

Johnson injured her left knee midway through the first quarter Friday against South Dakota. She was playing defense and it appeared her right foot clipped a Coyote’s foot. That caused her to take an awkward step and her left knee buckled.

Johnson fell to the court and screamed in pain. Johnson was helped back to the locker room and later returned to the bench wearing a large brace to limit movement. She was examined by doctors after returning to Columbia.

Johnson is the only point guard on the roster besides starter Destanni Henderson so South Carolina’s depth takes a hit. However, Henderson had no true backup last season so South Carolina is experienced in this situation.

Zia Cooke can play some point guard, along with reserves Destiny Littleton and Eniya Russell. Littleton has played well in the first two games and is likely to get more playing time.

Johnson played nine minutes across the first two games and her only stats were a turnover and rebound (although she had eight points and seven assists in the exhibition).

She was the second-ranked overall recruit and Naismith and WBCA national high school player of the year.

The top-ranked Gamecocks host Clemson Wednesday night at 7 p.m.