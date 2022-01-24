WBB: LeLe Grissett sparks South Carolina win

#1 South Carolina (18-1, 6-1) returned from an eight-day layoff showing no signs of rust, only fresh legs in a dominating 85-30 win over Vanderbilt (10-10, 1-5).

South Carolina was in control from the start, leading by double digits by the end of the first quarter. The only drama was whether Aliyah Boston would notch her 12th consecutive double-double. She had eight points and ten rebounds with three minutes left in the third quarter. South Carolina tried to force the ball to her inside, with no luck. It continued into the start of the fourth, before Dawn Staley finally took an exhausted Boston out of the game with eight points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks.

But a Vanderbilt foul gave South Carolina a baseline inbounds and Staley put Boston back in. South Carolina inbounded to Boston, who drove through contact for a layup and foul. The crowd went wild and Kamilla Cardoso was at the scorers table to replace Boston before the ball was through the net. Staley wrestled with the risk of injury from putting Boston back in.

“It’s hard,” she said. “She was a little frustrated, but when she got it and came and sat back down she said, ‘Thank you.’ She wants it.”

LeLe Grissett started in place of Zia Cooke, who was held out as a precaution. Grissett scored seven in the first five minutes and led all scorers with 14 points. It was her highest-scoring game since her junior season, and the third highest point total of her career.

“When (Staley) told me I was starting I knew I had to pick up and fill in the spot that Zia always filled in,” Grissett said. “We’ve been working so hard. The work actually paid off and it showed tonight.”