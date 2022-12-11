Who: #1 South Carolina (8-0) vs. Liberty (3-4) Time/TV: 2:00 on the SEC Network+ Line: Not one as of this writing. Best guess SC -37.5. Total 128.5 History: The Gamecocks and Flames have met twice previously with Carolina winning both. The first meeting was in the NCAA Tournament in 2002. South Carolina would win that game 69-61 en route to their first Elite 8 appearance. The most recent meeting was in a preseason tournament in Minnesota. Last Meeting: December 21, 2014. Carolina 84-44. Top ranked South Carolina used a 16-0 run midway through the first half and never looked back. A'ja Wilson had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. The Gamecocks' other double-digit scorers included Aleighsa Welch (15 points), Tiffany Mitchell (14), Alaina Coates (11) and Elem Ibiam (11). Mitchell's points put her over 1,000 for her career.

Carolina by the Numbers

Rebounding: South Carolina ranks second in the nation in rebounds per game (51.1) and rebounding margin (+20.9). Carolina's offensive rebounding (17.9 per game) is eighth in the nation as the Gamecocks clean up 48.1 percent of their own missed shots. Kamilla Cardoso (3.43) and Aliyah Boston (3.38) lead the way on the offensive glass, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively in the SEC. Cardoso is the reigning SEC Player of the Week. Blocks The Gamecocks lead the country in blocked shots with 10.0 blocked shots per game. Brea Beal and Boston are tied for the team lead with 13 total. Laeticia Amihere and Cardoso are right behind them with 12 apiece. Ashlyn Watkins is also in double figures with 10 rejections. Bench Scoring South Carolina’s bench has outscored its starters three times this season, including two of the last three games. The Gamecocks are led in scoring off the bench by Cardoso (10.9 ppg), Amihere (8.1), and Bree Hall (7.4). Rankings South Carolina is currently #1 in the nation in the Coaches Poll, AP Poll, Charlie Creme's bracketology and the NET Rankings. UConn has pulled ahead of Carolina in the RPI, which is basically a meaningless metric with the advent of the NET rankings.

Scouting the Flames

Liberty will run a lot of bodies at the Gamecocks, they have nine players averaging double-digit minutes with no player averaging more than 26.2 minutes a game. The Flames are not a good shooting team, which pretty much eliminates any chance of this game being interesting. Liberty shoots only 62% from the charity stripe and only 27% from three. Those averages aren't too far behind Carolina's season numbers, but Liberty's rebounding margin is only about +6, South Carolina's is +21. Mya Berkman is the Flames leading scorer averaging 14.6 points per game. Berkman is a 6'3 Redshirt Senior center. She was an All-ASUN First Team selection last season. This will unquestionably be Berkman's toughest challenge of the season with Boston and Cardoso on the other side. Berkman is the Flames leading rebounder as well, averaging eight boards a game. Berkman is considered a fringe WNBA draft pick, she could no doubt help her stock with a big day in Columbia. The Flames and Gamecocks have one common opponent on the year, the Hampton Pirates. Liberty beat Hampton 79-48 in Lynchburg, VA., and Carolina cruised to an 85-38 win over the Pirates last month in Columbia. Liberty is coming of a 28-5 campaign last season that saw them reach the WNIT Second Round.

One Guy's Prediction: Carolina 84-45