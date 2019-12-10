You can read the entire story HERE , or go off the brief recaps I am providing (edited to make me look smarter). Then I’ll look at how those preseason questions have been answered. As you can imagine, the answers have been pretty good.

Before the first day of practice we looked at the five key storylines for the season. A third of the way through the season, and with teams on exam break this week, let’s revisit those predictions.

How good are the freshmen?

What I wrote then:

There’s no reason to think any of them (other than Thompson) aren’t ready to play immediately. (...) Of course, with all the accolades this group has received, the expectations aren’t for them to play, but to play well and win games. More than anything else, their ability to be really good really quickly may determine what kind of season South Carolina has.

What I think now:

They’re as good as advertised. There have been growing pains. Zia Cooke’s shot has been inconsistent. Laeticia Amihere’s injury has lingered more than we expected and made her inconsistent. Brea Beal hasn’t completely figured out her role on offense. But mostly they’ve been spectacular. They came up big as a group in the wins over Maryland and Baylor. Aliyah Boston became the first player in NCAA history to have a triple-double in her first game, and she hasn’t slowed down. She was the best player on the court against Maryland and Baylor, forcing two pretty good teams known for post play. Beal hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers, but she has played outstanding defense and, in the mold of Alisha Gray in 2017, done all the little things to make other players better. Cooke has been explosive, although her streaky shooting is a bit of a concern. Amihere has shown flashes and has gotten more productive, but she is still inconsistent.

Can the seniors take charge?

What I wrote then:

With so many freshmen and so much roster turnover, there will be even more pressure on the two seniors, (Tyasha) Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to provide leadership and consistency. That isn’t as easy as it sounds. Harris is a steady, consistent player who is good at picking her spots, but she isn’t naturally a vocal leader. (...) Herbert Harrigan is not a vocal leader either, and has been inconsistent throughout her career and sometimes gets down on herself, but when she is hot she leads by example with her energy. Herbert Harrigan also tends to play her best in big games and she is a versatile scorer and shot-blocker.

What I think now:

Both Harris and Herbert Harrigan look much more comfortable (and happy) this season. Herbert Harrigan’s numbers are up across the board from last season. The first couple of games she looked a little bit unsure of where she fit in, but that is gone. She seems to be thriving now that she can pick her spots, and she and Boston play off each other well. The same can be said for Harris, who seems rejuvenated by the freshmen. She has embraced her big sister role, and just as importantly, they have embraced her leadership.

Will Staley be able to settle on a rotation?/Will the team develop good chemistry?

What I wrote then:

Last season, the Gamecocks had little identity, and there were basically two causes: playing time and chemistry. The Gamecocks had depth, with 11 players deserving of playing time and little separating them. To make matters worse, there were a bunch of inconsistent players and streak shooters, and you never knew what you were getting from them until the game started. (...) The flip side was, and you could argue all day whether this was a cause or effect, the team chemistry seemed off all season.

What I think now:

The rotation sorted itself out in a hurry. A change made between the exhibition and the season opener remains the only change in the starting lineup this season. As a returning starter, Destanni Henderson could have complained about not being a starter, but instead she has embraced coming off the bench and excelled in the role.

The chemistry has been strong on and off the court. The players are on the same page, playing unselfishly, and supportive of each other. The Gamecocks say they are having fun and they certainly look like it, something that often wasn’t the case last season.

Who will rebound?

What I said then:

Herbert Harrigan averaged 5.1 rebounds last season, second on the team and in line with her career numbers. (...) Amihere and Boston, who is physically reminiscent of Alaina Coates, will be expected to do their share of rebounding. And Beal showed a knack for rebounding from the perimeter in high school, so she could play a big role if South Carolina has to rely on rebounding by committee.

What I think now:

Same. It is indeed rebounding by committee, and it is working quite well. Boston leads the Gamecocks with 7.6 rebounds per game. Herbert Harrigan has boosted her average to 6.3 rebounds, and Beal has been extremely effective rebounding from the wing at 6.2 rebounds. And everyone contributes. They were plus-16 against Maryland and plus-14 against Baylor, two teams that dominated South Carolina last season.

Will Destiny Littleton receive a waiver?

What I said then:

She transferred after last season and requested a waiver for immediate eligibility.

What I think now:

She did not get the waiver.