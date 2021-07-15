WBB: New Uniform Numbers Announced

Sania Feagin will wear #20. It is the same number she wore in high school. She is the 11th Gamecock to wear the number, although it hasn’t been especially memorable. The last player to wear #20 was Sancheon White in 2012-13. Full list: Martha Suber, Candace Walker, Joyce Gilbert, Maryann Chibarro, Krysti Wheaton, Karen Middleton, Christi Timmons, Olga Gristaeva, Jasmine Payne, Sancheon White

Kamilla Cardoso will wear #10. She wore #14 last season at Syracuse, but South Carolina has retired it for Shannon Johnson. Cardoso wore #0 during the AmeriCup tournament this summer and wore #23 in high school. The #10 jersey has been seen frequently recently: it was worn by Allisha Gray in 2017 and Bianca Jackson in 2018-19. Cardoso is the 12th Gamecock to wear #10. Full list: Liz Conklin, Pam Adams, Cheryl Autry, Tina Buck, Lori Rowe, Natalie Howard, Kelly Morrone, C.J. Pace, Kayla Brewer, Allisha Gray, Bianca Jackson

Bree Hall will wear #23, the same number she wore in high school. She will be the ninth Gamecock to wear #23, a list that includes Brionna Dickerson and Tina Roy. LaDazhia William wore it last from 2017-19. Full list: Dixie Duncan, Suzanne Woolston, Peggy Glass, Marsha Williams, Melanie Johnson, Brionna Dickerson, Tina Roy, LaDazhia Williams

Raven Johnson will wear #25. Johnson wore #25 in high school, but also wore #5 with her UAA team. Dawn Staley is particularly fond of that number for point guards (as she reminded me on Twitter), but obviously that is taken by Victaria Saxton even if Johnson did want it. Johnson will be the ninth Gamecock to wear #25, but the first since Tiffany MItchell from 2012-16. Mitchell had by far the most success of any #25, so Johnson has a big jersey to fill. Full list: Candace Walker, Ruthann Burgun, Patt Dufficy, Gwen Lynch, Beverly Hawkins, Britt Canty, Ebony Jones, Tiffany Mitchell

Saniya Rivers will wear #44. Rivers wore #22 in high school, but obviously that has been unofficially retired in honor of A’ja Wilson. It can officially be retired in 2023, following a mandatory five-year waiting period. Rivers will become the seventh player to wear #44, but just the second in the past 20 years as higher numbers have fallen out of favor (walk-on India Farmer wore it in 2016). Full list: MaryJo Lorello, Medina Dixon, Mindy Ballou, Jenny Randall, Annie Lester, India Farmer

Assuming no changes from returning players, South Carolina’s full roster will be:

0 - Olivia Thompson

1 - Zia Cooke

2 - Eniya Russell

3 - Destanni Henderson

4 - Aliyah Boston

5 - Victoria Saxton

10 - Kamilla Cardoso

11 - Destiny Littleton

12 - Brea Beal

15 - Laeticia Amihere

20 - Sania Feagin

23 - Brea Hall

24 - LeLe Grissett

25 - Raven Johnson

32 - Elysa Wesolek

44 - Saniya Rivers

*NCAA numbers cannot have a digit higher than five, so any number containing digits 6, 7, 8, or 9 are not allowed.