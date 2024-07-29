It started — and in some ways ended — with her official visit.

South Carolina women’s basketball’s true freshman point guard Maddy McDaniel first experienced Columbia last June on her visit. Just two months later, the Upper Marlboro, Md. native confirmed her commitment to Dawn Staley’s program.

“After my visit,” McDaniel said was when she knew where she wanted to play college basketball. “I came, the girls were so sweet, everybody was so sweet, the coaches were so nice. I just knew this was the place I needed to be to be my best self.”

Then she spent an afternoon at Colonial Life Arena, and was eager for more.

Her time watching the Gamecocks play at home in person was the blistering win over North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, maybe the most complete performance out of the six victories en route to the National Championship. And as if she was not already completely sold on the program, roster and coaching staff prior, those two games brought an entirely new perspective into the fold.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” she said. “I didn’t know the FAMs were really like that. I came in there, and they were asking to take pictures with me. I didn’t even think they knew who I was.”