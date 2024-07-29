WBB Newcomer Profile: Maddy McDaniel
It started — and in some ways ended — with her official visit.
South Carolina women’s basketball’s true freshman point guard Maddy McDaniel first experienced Columbia last June on her visit. Just two months later, the Upper Marlboro, Md. native confirmed her commitment to Dawn Staley’s program.
“After my visit,” McDaniel said was when she knew where she wanted to play college basketball. “I came, the girls were so sweet, everybody was so sweet, the coaches were so nice. I just knew this was the place I needed to be to be my best self.”
Then she spent an afternoon at Colonial Life Arena, and was eager for more.
Her time watching the Gamecocks play at home in person was the blistering win over North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, maybe the most complete performance out of the six victories en route to the National Championship. And as if she was not already completely sold on the program, roster and coaching staff prior, those two games brought an entirely new perspective into the fold.
“It was an eye-opening experience,” she said. “I didn’t know the FAMs were really like that. I came in there, and they were asking to take pictures with me. I didn’t even think they knew who I was.”
Embracing The Challenge
The room is stacked, and she loves it.
“Playing point guard, that’s what I’m more comfortable with,” McDaniel said. “That’s what I’m more used to. Playing behind Raven [Johnson], learning, that’s going to be good.”
Playing time is going to be hard to come by as a true freshman in a guard room with Raven, Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson all back. Raven and Fulwiley alone should soak up nearly all of the minutes as the point guard, forcing her to find other ways to contribute to grow at least in year one.
There is no shying away from it, but instead an embrace of the competition and what she can pick up in this first season.
“It’s good to be challenged,” McDaniel said. “I’m coming from being the best player on my team, so coming here to be challenged and learn more, that’s just been really fun.”
How She Describes Her Game
"I'm a pass-first and fast-paced point guard. That's just what I'm trying to model my game to be, just play at a fast pace and being pass first. I'm playing with a lot of good players, so it's about putting them in the right position."
Player She Models Her Game After
"I like to watch a lot of [Las Vegas Aces point guard] Chelsea Gray and how she gets her team involved. I like that."
***************************************************************************
Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).