This has always been the dream for MiLaysia Fulwiley. The Columbia native. The player who grew up going to South Carolina women’s basketball games during the early years of the Dawn Staley era. The one who has known Staley since middle school, and received her first college offer from the legendary coach.

It has always been about playing for South Carolina. And now it is time.

“As soon as I got to Keenan [High School] I was known as the little girl who was going to South Carolina, before I even said I was going to South Carolina,” Fulwiley said. "Dawn started showing up, and I feel like, why would I go somewhere else when I’m right here with the best school, the best coaches, the best players, just everything that could help me get to the next level, which is the goal.”

The 5-foot-6 guard was a McDonald’s All-American. She is the highest rated player in yet another loaded South Carolina recruiting class, and will be doing it all just 10 minutes from where she grew up. For some players this would be intimidating, a daunting amount of pressure for a true freshman trying to settle in with one of the top programs in the country.

Not only is Fulwiley embracing the pressure, she is thinking bigger thoughts. Thoughts of heights that even South Carolina with all of its success and accolades has never reached.

“I feel like A’ja Wilson, she did a whole lot of great things, Aliyah Boston did a whole lot of great things, a whole lot of people did a whole lot of great things,” Fulwiley said. “I want to come here and I want to do way more. I want to win two championships. There's a whole lot of stuff that I want to do that wasn’t accomplished, and I feel like I’ve got the chance.”



