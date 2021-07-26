WBB: News and Notes

Catching up on this, that, and the other from the past few days.

The breakout sport of the Olympics seems to be 3x3 basketball, and Allisha Gray has been the star for the now 6-0 USA team. 3x3 basketball is played outside on a half court and games last 10 minutes with a 12-second shot clock, and baskets are worth one or two points. The game is fast-paced with few stoppages, and it favors versatile players who can shoot, slash to the rim, and rebound while being able to defend inside and on the perimeter.

Team Canada women’s basketball went scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the first half against Serbia. They battled back to take the lead, but faded in the fourth quarter. Laeticia Amihere had two points and three rebounds off the bench.

Team USA women’s basketball begins play tonight at 12:40 AM (so technically Tuesday). The game was originally supposed to be carried on NBC Sports Network, but it has been moved to USA, as have the next two games. It will also stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Olympics app, which might be your safest bet to watch since there is no danger of the network switching to other sports.

There was a team meeting about NIL last week. Several players have already taken advantage of the new rules, but there will be more, especially from the freshmen.

Saniya Rivers, Raven Johnson, and Bree Hall had zoom conferences Friday afternoon. Sania Feagin is in Washington with the USA Basketball U19 team. Kamilla Cardoso had university orientation and could not attend. Cardoso stayed in Brazil for a few weeks following the AmeriCup Tournament before arriving in Columbia last week. The Gamecocks won’t have their full team in one spot until sometime in late August (the U19 World Cup runs until August 15).