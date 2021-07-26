WBB: News and Notes
Catching up on this, that, and the other from the past few days.
The breakout sport of the Olympics seems to be 3x3 basketball, and Allisha Gray has been the star for the now 6-0 USA team. 3x3 basketball is played outside on a half court and games last 10 minutes with a 12-second shot clock, and baskets are worth one or two points. The game is fast-paced with few stoppages, and it favors versatile players who can shoot, slash to the rim, and rebound while being able to defend inside and on the perimeter.
Team Canada women’s basketball went scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the first half against Serbia. They battled back to take the lead, but faded in the fourth quarter. Laeticia Amihere had two points and three rebounds off the bench.
Team USA women’s basketball begins play tonight at 12:40 AM (so technically Tuesday). The game was originally supposed to be carried on NBC Sports Network, but it has been moved to USA, as have the next two games. It will also stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Olympics app, which might be your safest bet to watch since there is no danger of the network switching to other sports.
There was a team meeting about NIL last week. Several players have already taken advantage of the new rules, but there will be more, especially from the freshmen.
Saniya Rivers, Raven Johnson, and Bree Hall had zoom conferences Friday afternoon. Sania Feagin is in Washington with the USA Basketball U19 team. Kamilla Cardoso had university orientation and could not attend. Cardoso stayed in Brazil for a few weeks following the AmeriCup Tournament before arriving in Columbia last week. The Gamecocks won’t have their full team in one spot until sometime in late August (the U19 World Cup runs until August 15).
Some items of interest from Friday:
- The recruits dubbed themselves the “Fab Four,” and it’s the title of their group chat.
- Regarding all the duplicate names - Saniya Rivers is “Rivers.” Sania Feagin is “Sania.” Eniya Russell is “Niya.” Brea Beal is “Brea.” Bree Hall is “Breezy,” although “whenever they say Brea I still turn around and look.” And of course Destanni Henderson is “Henny” and Destiny Littleton is “Destiny.”
- Rivers said a lot of work went into figuring out the names, but she is happy with “Rivers.” Rivers reiterated her goal is four national championships. She said it has been exciting the handful of times when Dawn Staley was at practice because Champ was there. Rivers played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Laney High in Wilmington, better known as Michael Jordan’s high school. Coming out of middle school, Rivers was dubbed the “female Michael Jordan.” It became “female KD” when she transferred to West Ashley. Rivers idolized A’ja Wilson and wore #22 in her honor. She can’t wear it at South Carolina but said she “didn’t even fight it,” and hopes to have her own statue.
- Johnson said that blocking out outside noise, especially about how good the Gamecocks are, has been a point of emphasis in practice. She also called Staley “Dawn” before correcting herself and saying “Coach Staley.” She called Staley her role model on and off the court. “When I first got here I got nervous practicing with her.” Even though Staley has been away from the Gamecocks most of the summer, there has been frequent communication and the players can text her anytime. Johnson repeatedly said South Carolina feels like home, so she’s got the marketing down pat. Johnson has a twin brother and growing up their nicknames were “Thriller” and “Killer.”
- Bree Hall’s favorite player is “LeBron, of course,” but she began to admire Mikiah Herbert Harrigan for her defense and the Mad Kiki attitude and thinks she can fill the same role. Hall was primarily recognized for her defense until her senior season. Hall was drawn to the Gamecocks because of Staley’s ability to amplify her voice, but added “as an Ohioan” the weather drew her to South Carolina. Don’t tell her how that goes over down here.