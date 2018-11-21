The Gamecocks continued their historic recruiting run Wednesday evening when the No. 3 overall prospect in the class, forward Aliyah Boston, announced her pledge to the Gamecocks.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley must not have been happy with just the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. She wanted to leave no doubt.

A 6-foot-4 standout at Worcester (Mass.) Academy, Boston is considered the No. 1 post player in the class by ESPN.



Boston averaged 21.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a junior on her way to a state title. She is also the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts.

Boston is the fifth commitment to the Gamecocks' 2019 class, joining No. 7 overall prospect G Zia Cooke, No. 10 overall prospect F Laeticia Amihere, No.13 overall prospect W Brea Beal, and local Lexington (S.C.) sharpshooter Olivia Thompson, who have all already been announced as signees.