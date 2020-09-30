We are just two weeks away from the start of preseason practice and preseason projections are starting to pop up. Still #1 ESPN released its “Way-Too-Early Top 25” Monday - not to be confused with the “Way-Too-Early Top 25” it released back at the end of March - and, as expected, South Carolina took the top spot. Stanford was second, same as the Cardinal was in March, followed by Baylor, UConn, and Louisville. Mississippi State dropped from third in March to sixth. That reflects the coaching change from Vic Schaefer to Nikki McCray, starter Chloe Bibby’s decision to transfer to Maryland, and the loss of incoming freshman DeYona Gatson, who chose to follow Schaefer to Texas. Around the SEC, Kentucky was ranked 11th, Arkansas was 13th (making a big jump from 19th after adding Destiny Slocum), and Texas A&M was 14th. It is strange to see Tennessee not make the cut, but also not surprising. Read the full article HERE

Also #1 Following the Top 25 rankings, ESPN released its first team rankings for the 2021 recruiting class. Again, as expected, South Carolina led the field. South Carolina’s four committed players, Raven Johnson, Saniya Rivers, Sania Feagin, and Bree Hall, are ranked in the top 15, and the first three are ranked second, third, and fourth overall in the class. The biggest surprise might have been the description of South Carolina as a “traditional powerhouse,” something Dawn Staley would certainly disagree with. North Carolina is ranked second, and the Schaefer effect is already at work in Austin, with the Longhorns ranked fourth. UConn is ranked third, but will likely jump to second if, as expected, the Huskies land top-ranked Azzi Fudd. Tennessee is ranked 14th, Mississippi State is 19th, and Arkansas is 25th. Ole Miss, which had the league’s top-ranked class in 2020, did not make the cut. Read the full article HERE Aunt Sania Speaking of Feagin, she became an aunt this week. Congratulations to her sister, who gave birth to a six pound, eight ounce son named Kahlin Jamir Dawson. Mother and son are apparently doing well. Amihere’s potential The Gamecocks have been releasing hype videos of each player on social media. They are nice, well-done videos that are fun to watch and loved by the players, but they don’t offer much insight. Laeticia Amihere’s video was interesting, though. It spotlighted her dribble-drive ability, which is not something she is necessarily known for. It would have been more impressive if Amihere were driving on, say, Brea Beal than Elysa Wesolek, but the video is another reminder that Amihere has tantalizing potential. She goes into this season fully healthy and, as the heir apparent to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan’s stretch four role, increased playing time is hers to lose. What she does with it will be exciting to watch.

6-foot-4 with moves like a guard.@_Theblackqueen_ moves have that international flava 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LJwXuKDEqF — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) September 28, 2020