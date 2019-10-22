South Carolina did not host anyone last weekend, but several remaining targets took visits elsewhere and Dawn Staley was in Philadelphia last week.

Just two weeks from the start of the season, preseason recognitions are starting to appear, while recruiting continues full speed.

Treasure Hunt, whose first visit was to South Carolina, took her fifth and final visit to Mississippi State. Hunt also took visits to Auburn, Baylor, and Kentucky. Hunt’s teammate Madison Hayes has already committed to Mississippi State, and her former teammate Rhyne Howard was freshman of the year at kentucky last season.

Hunt’s current teammate Kamilla Cardoso took an official visit to Syracuse. Last weekend she was at West Virginia, and she is scheduled to take her final visit to South Carolina this weekend. Cardoso has also visited Ohio State and Mississippi State.

Diamond Johnson took her fifth and final visit to Virginia. Johnson was born in Philadelphia but raised in Virginia before returning to Philadelphia to complete high school. Johnson also took visits to Boston College, Rutgers, and NC State, in addition to visiting South Carolina in early October.

Baltimore guard Eniya Russell, who visited South Carolina in September, took her fourth official visit last weekend to Georgetown. Russell has also visited Indiana and Kentucky. Miami (Fl) rounds out her top five, but she has not announced a date for a visit.

South Carolina is one of just seven power five programs without a public commitment for 2020. The others are Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Maryland, Washington State, and Florida State

Too Early Bracketology

ESPN’s Charlie Creme released his preseason NCAA tournament projection on Monday. Stanford, Baylor, Connecticut, and Oregon are his top seeds. He projected a two seed for South Carolina in the Dallas region with Baylor. Maryland, Louisville, and Oregon State are the other two seeds.

For the Gamecocks, the seed is not as important as the region. Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, is a region host, and the Gamecocks obviously cover the short drive for them and their fans. “The Well” also hosts the SEC Tournament the season, the second of three straight years in Greenville.

Watching the watch lists

Also on Monday, Tyasha Harris was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List. The award is given to the point guard who best exhibits floor leadership, play-making, and ball-handling skills.

Also on the watch list is former Gamecock Te’a Cooper, who is now at Baylor. Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter is the only other SEC player on the watch list.