WBB: Offseason Report

It's been 63 days since South Carolina outlasted are 67 other teams to claim its second National Title, (third time finishing the season as a unanimous #1). Like any sports dynasty, Dawn Staley's program experienced some significant roster changes thus this offseason. With as many McDonald's All-American has Staley has on her bench, there simply was not enough minutes for everyone.

Eniya Russell. Russell, a former McDonald's All-American, scored 53 total points for Carolina in the 2021-2022 season. She had a difficult time carving out a role in the rotation and transferred to SEC rival Kentucky to get more minutes that she likely wouldn't have seen in Columbia next season.

Elysa Wesolek. The Charleston native was a fan favorite throughout her time in Columbia. Wesolek was regulated to mop up minutes during her time with the Garnet and Black logging only 72 total minutes last season. Wesolek will take advantage of her COVID year in Jacksonville with North Florida.

Destiny Littleton. Littleton is traveling back to west coast to spend her Super Senior year back home in Southern California with the other USC. Littleton wants to attend medical school after her playing days and wanted to go to a school closer to where she was looking to enroll in graduate school. Littleton had a niche in Columbia, especially with Destanni Henderson gone. She would have entered the 2022-2023 season as Dawn's best 3-point shooter and would have likely logged some decent minutes off the bench to bust some zones.

Saniya Rivers. The McDonald's All-American was expected to be big part of the Carolina program for the next three years, instead she chose to transfer to NC State to continue her career. Rivers struggled mightily from the field this year shooting 24% and .032 from behind the arch, nonetheless her athleticism kept her the lineup. The highlight of her Gamecock career was in the Final Four win over Louisville where she had four assists and two steals.

In addition to the transfers, Destanni Henderson chose to forgo her 5th year of eligibility and enter the WNBA Draft. Lele Grissett also exhausted her eligibility. Dawn Staley also lost her Director of Women's Basketball Operations Cynthia Jordan to Florida. Jordan takes over as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Gators.



