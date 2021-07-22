WBB: Olympic Viewing Guide

Gamecock basketball will be well-represented in Tokyo so it can be a challenge to keep track of when everyone is playing. That’s where out viewing guide comes in handy.

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the eastern time zone, so the times favor night owls and early risers.

Some events - like softball and soccer - have already begun play, but the Opening Ceremonies are not until Friday morning. The ceremonies will be carried live on NBC beginning at 6:55 AM eastern. There is also a replay at 7:30 PM if you prefer your Olympics with dinner instead of breakfast. Of note for Gamecock fans, Sue Bird will be one of the American flag-bearers. She is the second basketball player to carry the flag, following in the footstepsDawn Staley, her former Olympic teammate and current coach.

Current Gamecock Laeticia Amihere is participating in the Olympics with Team Canada. The Canadians have been in Tokyo for almost two weeks. Team USA arrived earlier this week and has a couple of midnight practices (eastern time) under its belt. Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson has been a starter for the Americans, coached by Dawn Staley. Team Canada begins play Monday, while Team USA starts Tuesday. Canada is in Group A, while the USA is in Group B, so they could meet if both teams advance.

Another former Gamecock, Allisha Gray, is on the USA 3x3 basketball team. The 3x3 tournament starts first, beginning in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The 3x3 tournament wraps Wednesday, after the 5x5 schedule is underway.

Former Gamecock Sarah Imovbioh was on the Nigerian provisional roster, but she was ultimately left off the Olympic roster.