With 25 seconds left and the game tied at 68, Oregon State called timeout. The South Carolina defense forced a scramble and then a loose ball under the basket, but Tyasha Harris was called for a foul with 1.9 seconds left. Katie McWilliams made both free throws, and South Carolina called a timeout to advance the ball. Te’a Cooper got the ball at the top of the key, but her three-point attempt at the buzzer was short.

Down 63-49, Bianca Jackson, who was scoreless up to that point, made a three. Doniyah Cliney scored on a putback. Cliney then made a steal and layup. Alexis Jennings added a free throw, and then Mikayla Pivec made a layup. Cliney drove the lane for another layup to cut the lead to 65-59. Jennings came up with a steal, and then was fouled rebounding a missed shot by Jackson. Jennings made the first and missed the second free throw, but Jackson got the rebound and kicked to Cooper for a three to cap a 14-2 run and make it 65-63.

Taya Corosdale made an open three for Oregon State after the defense collapsed. The teams traded blocked shots, and then Cooper drove to the basket, feeding LeLe Grissett for a layup. Cooper then drew a charge. After a timeout, Cooper missed a three from the corner, but Jackson stole the rebound. After another timeout, Cooper drilled a spot-up three from the top of the key to tie the game at 68 with 25 seconds left. It was the first time the game had been tied since 0-0, and set the stage for the final sequence.

Playing its second top ten opponent in less than a week, this game was a chance for redemption for the blowout loss to Maryland. But after one quarter, it looked like more of the same. Oregon State led 17-8, had doubled up South Carolina in rebounds, and South Carolina was a woeful 3-18 shooting, at one point missing ten straight shots.

The Gamecocks went to their press in the second quarter and the result was an 8-0 run. But, in what became the story of the game, the Gamecocks cut the deficit to two, at 29-27, and then went cold. The Beavers finished the half on an 8-2 run, capped by a buzzer-beater from half-court by Destiny Slocum.

The third quarter followed the same script. Cooper scored six straight points to pull South Carolina within a basket at 39-37, but South Carolina went cold again. South Carolina missed its final seven shots of the third quarter and first five of the fourth as Oregon State pushed the lead to as much as 15 before South Carolina made its late run.

Cooper led South Carolina with 22 points. She also had four assists and four rebounds. Jennings added 12 points and 14 rebounds. South Carolina was dismal from the free throw line, making just 13-22, and 7-14 in the second half. Meanwhile, Oregon State made all seven of its attempts, including the game-winners. South Carolina also struggled from three, going 5-15, but was 4-8 in the fourth quarter. Despite being badly outrebounded to start the game, South Carolina actually had the rebounding edge 41-36.

Notes:

In her second game back, Bianca Cuevas-Moore played just three minutes, going scoreless. … The Gamecocks turned the ball over just six times and forced 14 turnovers. … South Carolina shot just 34 percent for the game, while allowing Oregon State to shoot 47 percent. ...South Carolina will play Drake Saturday in the third place game. That game is at 10:30 pm.