WBB Preview: The Non-Conference Opponents
Many of the national pundits have been deriding South Carolina's 13-game non-conference schedule coming off their second National Championship. While the schedule might not appear as difficult as it has in years past, there are still plenty of tough matchups and potential pitfalls. For what it's worth, Carolina is playing 14 games against teams that Charlie Creme projects to make the NCAA field, including four non-conference opponents.
Tonight's Game
Who: #1 South Carolina vs. East Tennessee State
Time/TV: 8:30 SEC Network
Line: Not available. This is not unusual for an early season WBB game. If I'm setting it: SC -34.5. Total 118.
History: All-time SC leads 11-1. Carolina has a nine-game winning streak against the Buccaneers.
Last Meeting: November 22, 2018, in Vancouver. Carolina won 101-55.
No other way to put it, this should be a blood bath. ETSU is in its first season under Coach Brenda Mock Brown and their leading returning scorer is Courtney Moore with 8.9 points per game. Brown coached at UNC Asheville prior to making the short trip up I-26 to Johnson City. South Carolina is unveiling banners and giving rings for the National Title, SEC Title, and for leading the nation in attendance the last eight seasons.
The Gamecocks are 7-1 in season openers played at home under Dawn Staley and 12-2 in openers overall. Staley is 366-105 at SC and 538-185 overall. Of the 13 players on the Gamecocks' roster, nine were McDonald's All-Americans.
The Bucs were predicted to finish sixth and seventh in the Southern Conference this season by the coaches and media respectfully.
NCAA Tournament Level Opponents
November 11 @ Maryland
This is the Gamecocks' second game of the season and the first road game of the year. It will be televised on ESPN2. The Terps were picked to finish fourth in the Big 10 and are led by Graduate Diamond Miller. Coach Brenda Frese has to replace two starters and three departures to the transfer portal, including star Angela Reese. More on her later. This is a game that Carolina should dominate the glass and win by double digits.
November 20 @ Stanford
The Cardinal will represent the stiffest test of the season. This will be a battle of the last two National Champions and is probably the most likely loss of the season. Stanford lost the Hull sisters and Anna Wilson, but they return Cameron Brink and Haley Jones. Coach Tara VanDerveer also is bringing in the top recruit in the 2022 class, 6'8 Lauren Betts. Expect these teams to play twice this season.
November 29 vs UCLA
The PAC 12 media and coaches selected the Bruins fourth this season. UCLA is looking to build off an 18-13 WNIT season in 2021-2022. Charisma Osborne averaged 16.4 points per game last season and will be asked to carry more of the load offensively this season. Kiki Rice, the #2 recruit in the 2022 class, is a favorite to win National Freshman of the Year. This is another game where South Carolina's rebounding advantage will be hard to overcome.
December 11 vs Liberty
The Flames are a team that are expected to be on the NCAA bubble all season. A good showing against the Gamecocks would go a long way. The Flames are tabbed to finish second in the A-SUN this season with Mya Berkman and Dee Brown on the all-conference team. Liberty went 28-5 last season and was also a WNIT team. Berkman is a 6'3 center that will get a crack at the country's best center, all-everything Aliyah Boston.
December 15 vs. South Dakota State (Sioux Falls, SD)
Dawn Staley loves to play teams from The Mount Rushmore State. Fitting since Staley is likely headed to the Mount Rushmore of Women's Basketball Coaches. The Jackrabbits won the WNIT last season, knocking off Alabama and UCLA en route. South Dakota State is favored to win the Summit League. The Jackrabbits had a trio selected on the All-Summit League team with Seniors Myah Selland, Paiton Burckhard, and Sophomore Paige Meyer. This won't be an easy game.
February 5 @ UCONN
Without Paige Bueckers this is a game Carolina should win unless Azzi Fudd turns into the star she was supposed to be coming out of high school. It's not that Fudd had a bad freshman campaign, but she was not another Bueckers, at least not in year 1. UConn also returns Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl, and the nation's #4 recruiting class. The Huskies will coast to another Big East title but look for their incredible run of 14 consecutive Final Four trips to end this season in the Elite 8 round. The Gamecocks have shown they can beat the Huskies on a neutral court and in Columbia, they still need a W in Connecticut.
The Mid-Level Opponents
November 17 @ Clemson
The Tigers landed their highest-rated recruit in recent memory when they secured a commitment from Ruby Whitehorn of Detroit. Whitehorn was the #15 overall player in the HoopGurlz top 100 for the 2022 class. The Tigers are still only picked 12th in the ACC preseason poll. Clemson will need to land about three more classes full of Whitehorns if they want to compete with Carolina.
December 3 vs. Memphis
Memphis was picked to finish fifth in the American by the leagues' coaches. Fifth-year Senior Jamirah Shutes was selected as a second-team all-conference performer.
The Everybody Gets to Play Games
November 22 @ Cal Poly
Dawn wanted another game to play while the team was in California to play Stanford. She found Cal Poly waiting. The Mustangs went 3-22 last season. This game is two days after the Stanford game.
November 27 vs. Hampton
The Gamecocks always play at least one HBCU game each non-conference season. Hampton is the opponent this year.
December 18 vs. Charleston Southern
The Bucs are expected to finish last in the Big South. How many threes will Olivia Thompson make in this game?
December 21 vs. Coastal Carolina
This is a noon game on the Wednesday before Christmas. Coastal is projected to finish 12th in the Sun Belt. Carolina will enjoy an eight-day break over Christmas before opening up conference play against Texas A&M.