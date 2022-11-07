Many of the national pundits have been deriding South Carolina's 13-game non-conference schedule coming off their second National Championship. While the schedule might not appear as difficult as it has in years past, there are still plenty of tough matchups and potential pitfalls. For what it's worth, Carolina is playing 14 games against teams that Charlie Creme projects to make the NCAA field, including four non-conference opponents.

The Gamecocks are 7-1 in season openers played at home under Dawn Staley and 12-2 in openers overall. Staley is 366-105 at SC and 538-185 overall. Of the 13 players on the Gamecocks' roster, nine were McDonald's All-Americans.

No other way to put it, this should be a blood bath. ETSU is in its first season under Coach Brenda Mock Brown and their leading returning scorer is Courtney Moore with 8.9 points per game. Brown coached at UNC Asheville prior to making the short trip up I-26 to Johnson City. South Carolina is unveiling banners and giving rings for the National Title, SEC Title, and for leading the nation in attendance the last eight seasons.

November 11 @ Maryland

This is the Gamecocks' second game of the season and the first road game of the year. It will be televised on ESPN2. The Terps were picked to finish fourth in the Big 10 and are led by Graduate Diamond Miller. Coach Brenda Frese has to replace two starters and three departures to the transfer portal, including star Angela Reese. More on her later. This is a game that Carolina should dominate the glass and win by double digits.

November 20 @ Stanford

The Cardinal will represent the stiffest test of the season. This will be a battle of the last two National Champions and is probably the most likely loss of the season. Stanford lost the Hull sisters and Anna Wilson, but they return Cameron Brink and Haley Jones. Coach Tara VanDerveer also is bringing in the top recruit in the 2022 class, 6'8 Lauren Betts. Expect these teams to play twice this season.

November 29 vs UCLA

The PAC 12 media and coaches selected the Bruins fourth this season. UCLA is looking to build off an 18-13 WNIT season in 2021-2022. Charisma Osborne averaged 16.4 points per game last season and will be asked to carry more of the load offensively this season. Kiki Rice, the #2 recruit in the 2022 class, is a favorite to win National Freshman of the Year. This is another game where South Carolina's rebounding advantage will be hard to overcome.

December 11 vs Liberty

The Flames are a team that are expected to be on the NCAA bubble all season. A good showing against the Gamecocks would go a long way. The Flames are tabbed to finish second in the A-SUN this season with Mya Berkman and Dee Brown on the all-conference team. Liberty went 28-5 last season and was also a WNIT team. Berkman is a 6'3 center that will get a crack at the country's best center, all-everything Aliyah Boston.

December 15 vs. South Dakota State (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dawn Staley loves to play teams from The Mount Rushmore State. Fitting since Staley is likely headed to the Mount Rushmore of Women's Basketball Coaches. The Jackrabbits won the WNIT last season, knocking off Alabama and UCLA en route. South Dakota State is favored to win the Summit League. The Jackrabbits had a trio selected on the All-Summit League team with Seniors Myah Selland, Paiton Burckhard, and Sophomore Paige Meyer. This won't be an easy game.

February 5 @ UCONN

Without Paige Bueckers this is a game Carolina should win unless Azzi Fudd turns into the star she was supposed to be coming out of high school. It's not that Fudd had a bad freshman campaign, but she was not another Bueckers, at least not in year 1. UConn also returns Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl, and the nation's #4 recruiting class. The Huskies will coast to another Big East title but look for their incredible run of 14 consecutive Final Four trips to end this season in the Elite 8 round. The Gamecocks have shown they can beat the Huskies on a neutral court and in Columbia, they still need a W in Connecticut.