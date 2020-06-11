A few housekeeping notes: Dawn Staley typically keeps the roster at 11 or 12 players instead of a full 15, and that usually includes a walk-on. The largest active roster she has had was 14 in 2014-15. Even with the available scholarships, Staley has indicated that Olivia Thompson will remain a walk-on. Destiny Littleton will be a fifth-year senior in 2021-22, and could leave either to go pro or as a graduate transfer to another program.

After signing just one player in the 2020 class, South Carolina is expected to sign four in 2021. Coming on the heels of the massive roster makeover in 2019, that is a lot of turnover in a short time.

2020-21

Seniors: G LeLe Grissett

Juniors: G Destanni Henderson, G Destiny Littleton, F Elysa Wesolek, P Victaria Saxton

Sophomores: G Zia Cooke, G Olivia Thompson, W Brea Beal, F Laeticia Amihere, P Aliyah Boston

Freshmen: G Eniya Russell

Scholarships: 10/15 (Walk-on: Olivia Thompson)

Notes: Another power forward would be nice, but it would have to come from the transfer portal and that has been picked pretty clean at this point.

2021-22

Seniors: G Destanni Henderson, G Destiny Littleton, F Elysa Wesolek, P Victaria Saxton

Juniors: G Zia Cooke, G Olivia Thompson, W Brea Beal, F Laeticia Amihere, P Aliyah Boston

Sophomores: G Eniya Russell

Freshmen: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, Mystery Birdie

Scholarships: 13/15 (Walk-on: Olivia Thompson)

Notes: Hall and Rivers are already on board to replace Littleton when she leaves, and there is a bit of a glut at off guard with Littleton, Russell (who may be able to also play point guard), Hall and Rivers. Feagin provides reinforcement in the frontcourt. The only thing missing is a point guard to get a year of apprenticeship before Henderson and Saxton graduate.

2022-23

Seniors: G Zia Cooke, G Olivia Thompson, W Brea Beal, F Laeticia Amihere, P Aliyah Boston

Juniors: G Eniya Russell

Sophomores: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, Mystery Birdie

Freshmen:

Scholarships: 9/15 (Walk-on: Olivia Thompson)

Notes: I keep talking about all the young talent in South Carolina, and this is the first year it shows up. Ashlyn Watkins (P, Cardinal Newman) and Talaysia Cooper (PG, East Clarendon) are top 25 prospects nationally. South Carolina has also had a lot of contact with wing Ayanna Patterson from Fort Wayne, IN, the third-ranked prospect. Those three alone would restock the Gamecocks at all three levels. Normally I would say South Carolina will probably only sign two or three players this year, but this is a very talented class and you never turn away talent.

2023-24

Seniors: G Eniya Russell

Juniors: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, Mystery Birdie

Sophomores:

Freshmen:

Scholarships: 5/15

Notes: Guard Malaysia Fulwiley (Keenan HS) is the big in-state prospect in this class, and Staley has been a regular at Fulwiley’s games. Wing Jordyn Griggs from California is another name to keep an eye on. Staley also usually includes one walk-on, so expect someone to replace Thompson.

2024-25

Seniors: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, Mystery Birdie

Juniors:

Sophomores:

Freshmen:

Scholarships: 4/15

Notes: Joyce Edwards, a forward from Camden, has already been offered by the Gamecocks. That’s about as much work as I’ve done on this class.