WBB: Roster Breakdown

Teams are allowed up to 15 scholarships per season, although that limit is waived for the upcoming season. Dawn Staley traditionally does not carry a full roster. Plus, with more and more players utilizing the transfer portal, programs are going to need to keep a couple of open scholarships in case a coveted transfer comes calling (like Cardoso this offseason). Over the next couple of recruiting cycles expect South Carolina to try to get back down to 13-14 scholarship players each season.

The NCAA decided that the 2020-21 season does not count towards a player’s four seasons of eligibility. That is why LeLe Grissett is able to return for a fifth season and why Kamilla Cardoso and Eniya Russell have four seasons of eligibility remaining despite playing last season. Players don’t have to use the extra year and don’t have to decide until their original eligibility is up, which creates uncertainty down the road. The consensus among teams that have already released rosters has been to go ahead and advance players to the next class (so Cardoso and Russell will be listed as sophomores).

There have been a lot of questions about the Gamecocks’ scholarship breakdown for the next few seasons, mostly because there is more uncertainty than clarity.

2021-22

Super Seniors: W LeLe Grissett

Seniors: G Destanni Henderson, G Destiny Littleton (RS), F Elysa Wesolek, P Victaria Saxton

Juniors: G Zia Cooke, G Olivia Thompson, W Brea Beal, F Laeticia Amihere (RS), P Aliyah Boston

Sophomores: G Eniya Russell, P Kamilla Cardoso

Freshmen: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, G Raven Johnson

Scholarships: 16

Notes: The NCAA allowed super seniors like Grissett to return to school without counting against the scholarship limit this season, which is why South Carolina is able to go over the normal scholarship limit.

2022-23

Eligible Super Seniors: G Destanni Henderson*, G Destiny Littleton (RS)*, F Elysa Wesolek*, P Victaria Saxton*

Seniors: G Zia Cooke, G Olivia Thompson, W Brea Beal**, F Laeticia Amihere (RS), P Aliyah Boston

Juniors: G Eniya Russell, P Kamilla Cardoso

Sophomores: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, G Raven Johnson

Freshmen: Mystery Birdie

Scholarships: Between 12-16

Notes: Barring transfers, South Carolina has 11 guaranteed scholarships. South Carolina also got a commitment from a recruit last weekend that I am counting as a 2022 freshman, which makes 12 scholarships. The NCAA has not addressed the scholarship limit for 2022-23, and with four players who could return for a super senior season, South Carolina could end up over the limit with 16 players. However Henderson would probably have to pass on being a WNBA draft pick to return, which seems unlikely. Similarly, Littleton will have already been in college for five years, and at some point she’s going to want to get on with life. Because she turns 22 this year, Beal will be eligible for the WNBA draft before this season, but at this point it doesn’t seem likely that she would leave early.

2023-24

Eligible Super Seniors: G Zia Cooke*, G Olivia Thompson*, W Brea Beal*, F Laeticia Amihere (RS)*, P Aliyah Boston*

Seniors: G Eniya Russell, P Kamilla Cardoso**

Juniors: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, G Raven Johnson

Sophomores: Mystery Birdie

Freshmen:

Scholarships: 6-12

Notes: This is the year that becomes a mess. There are five players that could choose to return. You would think Boston is going to be one of the top 3-5 picks, so she would be wise to go pro. Cooke is probably safely a draft pick. Yet you have to keep a spot open for each of them just in case. Amihere and Beal might be draft picks too, or they could project as late picks and decide to come back to school to improve their stock. There is another wildcard: Cardoso will turn 22 in 2023, making her eligible for the WNBA draft before this season, and given her size she could be an attractive pro prospect. South Carolina isn’t the only program in this pickle - 2023 recruits are understandably concerned about being squeezed out, just as coaches are concerned about not knowing how many scholarships they will have.

2024-25

Eligible Super Seniors: G Eniya Russell*, P Kamilla Cardoso*

Seniors: G Bree Hall, G Saniya Rivers, F Sania Feagin, G Raven Johnson

Juniors: Mystery Birdie

Sophomores:

Freshmen:

Scholarships: 4/6

Notes: This is the year things smooth out. Only two players will still have the choice of an extra year, and one, Cardoso, will be 23 and probably a pro.

* - Eligible for extra season, but not yet claimed

** - Eligible to enter WNBA draft early