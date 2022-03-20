WBB: Round 2 Miami Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (30-2) v. #8 Miami (21-12) Time/TV: 3:00 PM ABC Line: SC -23, U/O -118.5 History: SC leads 2-0, although the schools haven't met since 1993. How they got here: South Carolina set/tied multiple NCAA Tournament records defensively en route to a 79-21 blowout of Howard. The Gamecocks grabbed 69 rebounds, which was good enough to tie the NCAA Tournament record. South Carolina limited Howard to only 4 first half points, which was also an opening weekend NCAA Tournament record. Despite the lopsided score, the Gamecocks shot only 35% from the field and 21% from behind the arch. Miami used a balance scoring attack with 5 players scoring in double digits, while shooting 53.6% from the field to defeat the #9 seed South Florida 78-66. Elsewhere in the Greensboro Regional it was mostly chalk, although Arizona and UNC had second half scares. The only lower seed to advance was #10 seed Creighton over #7 Colorado. Prior to the Carolina game, Iowa hosts the Blue Jays. Later today Georgia plays at Iowa St and Arizona hosts UNC. Should the Gamecocks win they will play the winner of Arizona/UNC.

The story of the Hurricanes

The ABC broadcast crew is going to continue to remind viewers that Miami defeated #1 seed Louisville 2 weeks ago in the ACC Tournament before eventually falling to fellow #1 seed NC State. The Hurricanes have won 8 of their last 10 games. They are playing their best basketball right now. Miami is a defense first team allowing only 58.7 points a game. (Gamecocks are only allowing 50.7). The Hurricanes have only one player that averages double digits in scoring with Senior guard Kelsey Marshall going for 13.9 a game. Marshall will likely draw a lot of Brea Beal's attention today. Expect Miami to play at a very slow pace. The Hurricanes having a scoring margin of only 3.1 points per game, the lowest of any remaining tournament team. South Carolina and Miami are comparable from the beyond the arch both shooting 30%. Statistically speaking the Hurricanes are not very impressive, but they are gritty team that could give the Gamecocks trouble if they arent on their game.

What to look for today

Rebounding. It's been well documented that the Gamecocks are the #1 team in the nation in rebounding margin. The Hurricanes rank 143th, (Howard was 119th). Miami has a pair of 6'4 forwards but neither put up big numbers on the glass averaging only 8.4 boards per page as a pair. Aliyah Boston and company should be able to control the glass and limit Miami to one shot. However don't expect South Carolina's bigs to be able to play volleyball at the rim like they did against Howard. Like all coaches at the top of their profession, Dawn Staley has created a narrative that her team struggles against "hot" teams, despite only losing twice all season. "We get a chance to avenge it,” Staley said. “(We’ll) be more prepared and aware of it and actually do something about it.”

One Guy's Prediction: I think the line is a little too high but the Gamecocks win 68-53.