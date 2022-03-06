WBB: SEC Championship Game Kentucky Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (29-1, 15-1) vs. Kentucky (18-11, 8-8) Time/TV: 2:00 PM ESPN Line: Not one as of the time of this writing. Best guess SC -13.5, Total 131.5 History: All-time SC leads 37-34, AD, (After Dawn), SC leads 21-10. The Gamecocks have won 15 of 16 meeting, with the last Kentucky win coming in 2019. The two school have never met in the SEC Tournament title game, but have played 4 times in the tournament, (2-2). Last Meeting: February 10, 2022, South Carolina 59-50 in Lexington. South Carolina also handled the Wildcats 74-54 in Columbia on January 9, 2022. Since the loss to the Gamecocks on their home floor, Kentucky has won 9 straight.

How they got here:

The Gamecocks looked to be on cruise control entering the 4th quarter of their 61-51 semifinals win over Ole Miss. After three quarters the Gamecocks led 53-30, then the turnovers started. South Carolina committed 8 in the 4th quarter, many of which were unforced. In the end, South Carolina's post presence was too much for the Rebels. Aliyah Boston continued her double-double streak with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but the Gamecocks also had a combined 24 points and 10 boards from Laeticia Amihere, Victoria Saxton, and Kamilla Cardoso. The Gamecocks seemed to have found their footing at the charity stripe in Nashville as they have hit on 40-50, (80%), from the line in the last two games. Kentucky continued their hot play in Nashville. The February 9th loss to the Gamecocks dropped the Wildcats to 9-11 and 2-8 in league play. Since that game, Kentucky has won 9 in a row. They defeated Mississippi State in the 2nd round, upset LSU in quarterfinals, and jumped on Tennessee early yesterday in route to a 83-74 win. Senior guard, and former SEC Player of the Year, Rhyne Howard is average 23.3 points per game in Nashville. The Wildcats are seeking their first SEC Tournament title since 1982. Kentucky had a Buffalo Bills like streak going from 2010 to 2014 when they lost in the finals 4 of 5 years.



What to watch for Sunday

How much do the Wildcats have left in the tank? Kentucky normally only plays a rotation of 8 players and they are playing their 4th game in as many days. Additionally, Kentucky's assists leader Jazmine Massengill appeared to roll her ankle in the win over Tennessee. Her availability for today's game is unknown although her injury did not appear to be too serious. South Carolina has dominated the glass in each of the last two matchups. Carolina has out-rebounded Kentucky by a combined 29 boards for the two matchups. The Gamecocks are much deeper in the post than the guard heavy Wildcats. Despite Howard being the headliner, Kentucky has gotten solid play from others in Nashville. Jada Walker and Robyn Benton scored 16 points apiece against Tennessee. Treasure Hunt, (best name in college basketball), scored in double figures during the last two upset wins. Dre’una Edwards is also averaging 10.3 rebounds per game in the tournament. Kentucky has been on a tear from the beyond the arch the last two games hitting 21 3-pointers. If the Wildcats continue to hover around 50% from the 3-point range, this one will be close late.

One Guy's Prediction: Gamecocks cut the nets. 73-60