WBB: SEC Coaching Changes

Three programs - LSU, Auburn, and Vanderbilt - have new head coaches, but another five will have new assistants on staff next year, including some big names in the coaching world. Only six schools made no staff changes, but by my count there are still seven openings left to be filled, including two at defending regular season champion Texas A&M and the entire staff at LSU. More dominoes could still fall.

New head coach

Auburn - Auburn fired Terri Williams-Flournoy after nine seasons and hired longtime assistant coach Johnnie Harris, hoping to follow Mississippi State and Arkansas as struggling programs that found success by plucking from the Gary Blair coaching tree. Harris coached under Kay Yow at NC State and then at Arkansas under current Mercer coach Susie Gardner, who replaced the departed Blair. Blair later hired Harris at Texas A&M, and then Harris followed another Aggie assistant, Vic Shaefer, when he got the Mississippi State job. Harris was Schaefer’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, and was credited with developing Teaira McCowan into the SEC Player of the Year. Harris was reportedly a candidate to succeed Schaefer in Starkville, but instead followed him to Texas. Harris has built an extremely impressive staff filled with familiar SEC names that are all part . She hired former Mississippi State player Ketara Chapel, who served on Schaefer’s staff as a graduate assistant and then coordinator of player development. Damitria Buchanan played at Texas A&M while Harris was an assistant there and spent the past six years as the recruiting coordinator at Kansas. But Harris’ biggest coup was poaching Bob Harris from Texas A&M, where ironically Starkey was hired as a replacement for Schaefer and Harris. Starkey is in the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame and is considered one of the best defensive coaches in the game. Before Texas A&M, Starkey spent 22 seasons at LSU as an assistant for the men’s and women’s programs and was part of the glory days for both teams. As the interim coach, Starkey led LSU to the 2007 Final Four before resuming his role as an assistant.

LSU - LSU made the biggest splash of all, altering the college basketball landscape by luring Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey away from Baylor. I’ve covered that in detail. Mulkey has yet to add any assistant coaches to her staff.

Vanderbilt - Stephanie White was clearly on the hot seat going into her fifth season, which was supposed to be the breakthrough for Vanderbilt. Instead the Commodores played just eight games before canceling the season, decimated by injuries and opt-outs. It appeared White would get a mulligan, but three postseason transfers, including top player Koi Love, apparently convinced Vanderbilt it was time to move on. Vanderbilt was able to convince Shea Ralph, a longtime UConn assistant, to take the rebuilding job. There is some speculation that Ralph wanted to sharpen her resume for when Geno Auriemma eventually retires, and she definitely took on a challenge. Ralph assembled a staff familiar with the challenges at Vanderbilt. Associate head coach Tom Garrick was an assistant at Vanderbilt under Melanie Balcomb, when the Commodores were a perennial NCAA Tournament team. Former Vanderbilt player Ashley Early was also an assistant during that time, and was the recruiting coordinator, a title she will resume. Ralph filled out her staff with a UConn connection, Kevin DeMille. DeMille was a practice player and graduate assistant at UConn and then joined the staff of former Husky Jennifer Rizzotti at George Washington.

Staff changes

Arkansas - Assistant coach Chantel Osahor left to join the new staff at Oklahoma under former Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk, who is mining the Gary Blair-Mike Neighbors coaching family. Osahor has not yet been replaced at Arkansas.

Kentucky - Kyra Elzy essentially had an opening to replace herself. When Matthew Mitchell retired and Elzy was elevated to head coach, Daniel Boice was named interim assistant. He will return to his role as Director of Player Development and Elzy has hired Gail Goestenkors. Goestenkors is a Hall of Fame coch best known for her stops at Duke and Texas. She worked as an analyst for ESPN after leaving Texas, and expressed an interest in returning to Duke last season. Duke opted to go with Kara Lawson, so Goestenkors took a position as associate head coach at Central Michigan. If LSU hit a home run in hiring Mulkey, then Kentucky got a triple bringing in Goestenkors, a noted offensive mind who will be tasked with finally developing offensive balance around Rhyne Howard.

Mississippi State - Mississippi State has had some turmoil this offseason. Assistant Brittany Young became head coach at Austin Peay, while assistant Scepter Brownlee was released. Nikki McCray was able to bring in Tamisha Augustin from Arizona, fresh off the Wildcats’ run to the championship game. McCray also brought in Wes Brooks from Michigan, another program coming off an impressive tournament, but he only lasted a month before leaving for Ohio State. A replacement for Brooks has not yet been named, so there is still one opening.

Tennessee - Tennessee replaced two assistant coaches. Lacey Goldwire left and does not appear to have joined another staff. Jennifer Sullivan became the head coach at Florida Atlantic. Kellie Harper added a pair of accomplished assistants. Samantha Willians was the head coach at Western Kentucky the last two seasons, but resigned to join the Lady Vols. Before that she was a longtime assistant and recruiting coordinator at Louisville and Duke. Joy McCorvey was the associate head coach at Florida State last season, helping guide the Seminoles during Sue Semrau’s leave of absence. She is considered a rising star.

Texas A&M - Gary Blair was proud of the fact that his coaching staff had been together for nine years, but it was broken up this offseason. Assistant coach Amy Wright, who was also the Aggies’ recruiting coordinator, joined the new staff at Oklahoma as the associate head coach. Texas A&M also has to replace Bob Starkey, who was responsible for the Aggie defense. Associate head coach Kelly Bond-White remains, but Starkey and Wright leave big shoes to fill. Neither assistant has been replaced.