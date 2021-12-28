WBB: SEC Notebook - Part 1

SEC play begins this week which means it’s time to get caught up on the rest of the conference. In projecting how teams will finish, I’ve divided them into five groups: Favorite (meaning South Carolina), Contenders, Near Contenders, Middle Class, Playing on Wednesday. I’ll also update my preseason awards in part two tomorrow.

COVID is already causing chaos, as two of Thursday’s games have been postponed. Hopefully teams are able to keep the virus under control the rest of the season.

Alabama (9-2)

Best Win: 74-71 loss at Duke; Alabama has played a very weak schedule, weak enough that the Tide’s most impressive performance was taking the Blue Devils to the wire.

Worst Loss: 69-66 to Tulane; The Green Wave have a sub-100 NET but managed to upset the Crimson Tide.

Key Player: Point guard JaMya Mingo-Young transferred from Mississippi State (it seems like ages ago that she scored 14 points off the bench and nearly sparked the Bulldogs’ upset of South Carolina in January 2020) and has been a stat stuffer. She is averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game and has an impressive three double-doubles.

Outlook: Alabama currently has a NET of 34, but that doesn’t seem likely to hold up. Alabama looks headed back to the middle class.

Arkansas (10-3)

Best Win: 83-63 over Belmont; Belmont is a strong mid-major with a NET of 87, but Arkansas has yet to beat any of the better opponents on its schedule.

Worst Loss: 52-51 to UCF. UCF is in the 30s in the NET, so there isn’t any shame in losing the game. Arkansas basically made it through the non conference schedule beating the teams it should, but also losing to the better teams.

Key Player: I’m going to cheat and list two: Junior Makayla Daniels has stepped into a leadership role averaging a team-high 15.0 points and 2.9 assists plus 5.2 rebounds. She’s been a stud. But freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger might be the key to how good Arkansas ends up being this season. Wolfenbarger has had an up and down season so far, typical for a freshman, but she has flashed potential. The 6-5 freshman guard has five double-figure scoring games and is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.3% from three. She started the last four games for the Razorbacks and her development may determine how much Arkansas can achieve this season.

Outlook: Arkansas is still Arkansas - capable of getting hot and beating anyone or getting cold and losing to anyone. But without Chelsea Dungee they are trending a little more to the latter than the former. Players like Dungee don’t come around often, but Wolfenbarger could be another one. I’m always bullish on Arkansas, so I’ll rank them a near contender.

Auburn (8-3)

Best Win: 59-51 over #18 Georgia Tech; This was a huge, huge win for Johnnie Harris. Sure, it was a fluke, but Auburn hasn’t had many flukes lately.

Worst Loss: 57-49 to Little Rock; Auburn followed up the win over Georgia Tech by losing to Little Rock. It’s a sign of just how far the Tigers have to go.

Key Player: Aicha Coulibaly has been a breakout performer. She averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds last season as a freshman. This season the 6-0 guard is averaging 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Outlook: I’m buying into Harris and her staff that includes defensive specialist Bob Starkey. Aside from Georgia Tech, Auburn also has wins over Oklahoma State and Belmont, two solid wins. That’s reason for optimism, but the Tigers will still be playing on Wednesday in the SEC tournament.